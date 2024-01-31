Lions WR Josh Reynolds Give 3-Word Response to Drops in NFC Championship

Josh Reynolds: ‘You’ve Just Got to Learn From It’

Reynolds said he didn’t want to let the drops destroy his confidence, telling reporters that he still believes in his abilities and is ready to work hard to bounce back next season

“I know what kind of player I am,” Reynolds said. “Didn’t want to drop them. (Expletive) happens. I just — do I want those back? Of course, but I can’t and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes.”

There was plenty of blame to go around after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was criticized for his decision to go for it on two fourth down plays in San Francisco territory rather than take field goal attempts. A third-quarter drive ended with the first drop from Reynolds, and another late in the fourth fell short with another incomplete pass.

Campbell defended his decisions, saying he wanted his team to control the ball late in the game rather than trying for a tie and giving the ball back to the 49ers when they had already been churning out long scoring drives.

Though Reynolds came under fire for his dropped passes in the NFC Championship game, quarterback Jared Goff defended him after the game and noted that other players made mistakes in the game. The timing of Reynolds’ drops may have added to the criticism, as the failed drives after his drops led to scores from the 49ers. The Lions took a 17-point lead into halftime but saw the 49ers storm back after halftime, scoring 27 unanswered points. Reynolds said this week that he can take the game as a learning opportunity and keep working toward next season.