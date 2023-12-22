Lions Could Target 4-Time Pro Bowl LB After Sudden Release: Analyst

The Detroit Lions have made a stated goal to get more out of their pass rush this season, and one insider believes they could do it by adding a recently released four-time Pro Bowler.

The Carolina Panthers waived outside linebacker Justin Houston at his request, and the veteran cleared waivers to head to free agency. As Cory Woodroof of USA Today’s For the Win noted, the 34-year-old still has something to add to a contending team’s defense.

“While Houston isn’t quite the game-wrecking talent he was in his prime, he can still provide a veteran presence for any team’s pass rush,” Woodroof wrote. “He’s only got a half-sack this season and nine tackles, but he had 10.5 sacks last season for the Baltimore Ravens in 17 regular season games and one playoff game.”

Woodroof picked the Lions as one of the likely landing points, noting that they could use some reinforcements for what could be a Super Bowl run.

Lions Could Add ‘Extra Pass Rush Juice’

The Lions are on the verge of clinching their first divisional title in three decades, and Woodroof noted that they have the look of a title-contending team. Adding Houston could help give their sometimes shaky defense an edge against the powerful offenses they would likely face in the playoffs.

“After thrashing the Denver Broncos on Saturday, the Lions sure look like the team that could give the San Francisco 49ers their best challenge in the NFC,” Woodroof wrote.

Panthers are releasing four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston, per source. Houston wants to play again this season, but only for a contender. pic.twitter.com/tnGoWxjGAY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2023

“The team could use just a bit extra pass rush juice, which Houston could easily provide. This would be a fun fit for an upstart Detroit team that will play meaningful football in January.”

The Lions have already added one pass-rushing veteran, signing free agent Bruce Irvin in November. Irvin has appeared in one game so far, registering a sack in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Lions Aim to Improve Pass Rush

The Lions have struggled at times to generate a consistent pass rush. Though second-year player Aiden Hutchinson continues to show star potential, the unit as a whole has suffered some lapses and had difficulty setting the edge.

That was the case in Detroit’s 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, when quarterback Jordan Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 37-yard rush. The Lions failed to sack Love and registered just four quarterback hits.

After the game, Campbell praised Love but said his defense needed to do a better job winning their matchups.

“Every once in a while guy’s got a 1-on-1. He has to win that 1-on-1, it’s why we’re going to do some 1-on-1’s again tomorrow. Get back to what we do and work it,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “But ultimately, this guy, it’s the best I’ve seen Jordan Love play for a whole 60 minutes. You know, he’s played some good football, but man he was on his game. He was making off-platform throws, putting them right where they need to be. And we just weren’t able to close and finish on the football and we weren’t able to apply enough pressure.”