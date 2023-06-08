Lions Face Battle at Key Position as XFL Star Shines in Minicamp

The Detroit Lions made a number of key additions on both offense and defense this offseason, but the most intrigue at training camp could come from a heated position battle on special teams.

After struggling for years to land a consistent place kicker, the Lions finally found it last season in Michael Badgley. After starting last season on the practice squad, Badgley moved over to the active roster and went 24-for-28 on field goal attempts, earning Special Teams Player in a Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the Lions have brought in some competition this offseason, signing former XFL star John Parker Romo and acquiring Riley Patterson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Badgley is headed to training camp as the presumptive starter, Patterson and Romo have been locked in a tight competition for who earns the right to challenge him.

XFL Star Winning Out So Far

As John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions reported, Romo has edged out Patterson through the first few days of minicamp. The two kickers engaged in a competition during the June 8 practice, with Patterson making six of 11 kicks and Romo making seven of 11.

Romo was already coming off an impressive performance earlier in the week, prompting SI.com’s Christian Booher to speculate that he could eventually challenge Badgley for the roster spot.

“I was super impressed by the leg of Parker Romo, the Lions’ signing from the XFL,” Booher wrote on June 4.