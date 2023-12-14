Lions Lose ‘Rare’ DT After Titans Poach Him From Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions had carved out a significant role for Quinton Bohanna in recent weeks, but now the promising defensive lineman’s time in Detroit has come to an abrupt end after he was poached from their practice squad.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reported on December 13, the Tennessee Titans signed Bohanna to their active roster. Bohanna had been elevated to Detroit’s active roster in Weeks 11 through 13 and played 20 or more snaps in each game, but the team faced a decision on his future as they were out of elevations.

While Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports predicted that the Lions would sign Bohanna to their active roster, he instead returned to the practice squad and is now gone after landing with the Titans.

Lions Had Big Plans for Quinton Bohanna

The Lions appeared to have big plans for Bohanna, who earned some praise from defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for his performance last week.

“That’s a big man,” Glenn said, via the Detroit News. “That’s a huge man, and the thing that he shows that’s pretty impressive is he has some first-step quickness to him. Listen, he’s still a young player, too. I remember him, and I know you guys do too, when he was in Dallas. He played a good amount of plays there, so he understands this game, but he’s still a young player and he still needs to develop.”

Titans sign DT Quinton Bohanna from the Lions practice squad https://t.co/FLNA00Eepc via @thelionswire — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) December 13, 2023

Glenn had acknowledged that the team was out of elevations for Bohanna, hinting that they could bring him to the active roster.