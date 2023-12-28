Lions Make Big Decision on Injured LB After Mixed Messages on His Status

The Detroit Lions took a major step toward getting second-year edge rusher James Houston back on the field, activating his 21-day practice window after a long stint on injured reserve.

After head coach Dan Campbell sent mixed messages about plans to take him off injured reserve, the team opened the practice window that could pave the way for the second-year linebacker to return to the active roster. The move comes as the Lions have wrapped up their first division title in 30 years and fight for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Lions Add to Pass Rush

Campbell had hinted on December 26 that Houston was close to returning to practice, but walked it back a day later and said that it could still be another week before he was taken off injured reserve.

“We may, we may wait another week,” Campbell said, via Pride of Detroit on X.

But the Lions only had to wait one more day, announcing on December 28 that Houston would be returning to practice. As MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke reported, Houston was suited up for practice on Thursday but would not yet be ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

“He’s looking pretty good,” Campbell said. “This is just another chance to get him going. Brad (Holmes) and I will talk about it after we get done today.”

Houston could be a big addition to a pass rush that has been inconsistent at times. He had eight sacks in seven games as a rookie.

More help for Detroit: The #Lions have designated pass-rusher James Houston to return from IR. Houston has not played since Week 2 due to a fractured ankle. He had eight sacks in seven games last season as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/gAuWvZalHu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2023

Houston was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken fibula in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The linebacker had given hints that he was ready to come back, telling reporters last week that he was nearing the end of his rehab.

“I’m probably on the last quarter of the rehab and so yeah, it’s probably a really important quarter for me just to kind of make sure everything is right, mentally, physically, and I get the checks and clears from everybody,” Houston said, via SI.com. “There’s nothing really I can’t do, it’s just the process of how these things mature.”

More Good News for the Lions

The Lions are also getting healthier on offense, with Meinke reporting that left tackle Taylor Decker was back at practice after missing on Wednesday. He will be set to play against the Cowboys, which Meinke noted would mark just the third time this season that the Lions had all of their top offensive linemen healthy at the same time.

There could be another big return for the defense ahead. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is nearing a return after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, but Campbell said the team had not yet made a decision on his status for Week 17.

Campbell praised Gardner-Johnson for his work to return from the injury and said a decision could be coming soon.

“No, look, he’s even better than last week,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “He’s looking pretty good and it’s just another chance to get him going. Brad and I will talk about after we get done today. He’ll be out there practicing (Thursday).”