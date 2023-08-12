Lions QB Could Be in Hot Water After Dismal Preseason Debut: Insider

Detroit Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld could be feeling pressure for his job after stumbling in the team’s preseason debut.

The Lions rallied to defeat the New York Giants 21-16 in the August 11 preseason game, though Sudfeld struggled as starter. The backup quarterback threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the game and was picked off again later, ending the game competing 15-of-28 passes for 194 yards with no touchdowns and a passer rating of 45.8.

After the game, SI.com’s Christian Booher predicted that Sudfeld could be in trouble as veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has joined the team and will likely start ahead in the race for the No. 2 spot.

Missed Opportunity for Nate Sudfeld

As Booher noted, Sudfeld was facing pressure going into Friday’s game. Though he had a strong start to the team’s offseason workout and training camp, Sudfeld hit a rough patch over the last week but had the chance to turn it around against the Giants.

“The passer was in a pivotal spot. With presumed backup Teddy Bridgewater not in action, Friday was an opportunity for Sudfeld to prove his mettle. He simply wasn’t consistent enough,” Booher wrote.

Oh no, Nate Sudfeld. pic.twitter.com/jxz2QYZZL4 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 11, 2023

Booher noted that Sudfeld’s replacement, undrafted rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez, looked sharp in comparison. He was able to scramble in the pocket and find open receivers, ultimately leading the Lions on a game-winning drive.

Bridgewater and Sudfeld are competing to serve as backup to Jared Goff, who did not play in Friday’s game.

Bridgewater just joined the team this week, but Lions have made late changes to their quarterback room in the past. They signed Sudfeld just before the start of last season, dropping David Blough and picking up Sudfeld after his release by the San Francisco 49ers.

Lions QB Remains Optimistic

Sudfeld did not appear too down over his performance, saying he was expecting an aggressive performance from the Giants defense and was happy about some things the offense was able to do against them.

“I felt great the whole time. I felt like I was seeing it really well,” Sudfeld said, via the Detroit News. “(Giants defensive coordinator) Wink Martindale does a really good job on defense, really mixing it up, blitzing all the time, all types of pressures and different coverages. I felt like I was seeing at all and loved what (Lions offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) was calling. Trying to play fast and be aggressive and keep playing.”

Sudfeld also had some missed opportunities out of his control, including a deep pass to wide receiver Jameson Williams that was dropped. Lions head coach Dan Campbell hinted that he would still have more chances, though Martinez was likely to see a dropoff in play as Bridgewater gets up to speed and ready to play in the next preseason game.

“(Lions quarterback Adrian) Martinez is going to get a little bit less because Teddy needs to start getting some, so you’re looking at Nate and Teddy right now. Adrian is the one who’s probably going to have to take a little bit of a back seat and not get as many reps,” Campbell said.