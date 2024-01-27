Lions Questioned Over Decision on TE Zach Ertz for NFC Championship

The Detroit Lions brought in some reinforcement for the NFC Championship game when they signed tight end Zach Ertz earlier in the week, but ultimately decided against playing him with just three days of practice and a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Lions signed Ertz to their practice squad on January 24, providing some depth to a position hit hard by injuries. But the Lions opted not to elevate Ertz for the January 28 game against the San Francisco 49ers, a decision that raised eyebrows among some fans.

Insider Explains Detroit’s Move

The Lions announced on Saturday that they elevated two players from their practice squad for Sunday’s game, fullback Jason Cabinda and offensive lineman Michael Schofield. The decision not to elevate the veteran Ertz led to some questions among fans, though Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports noted that it was likely a long shot for Ertz to be ready in time to take the field.

“I know it seems weird, but Ertz has been here for three whole days,” Payton wrote on X. “That’s just not enough time to learn a playbook. Even if he did play on Sunday, it was more than likely going to be in a limited capacity. He was not going to be a big difference in this one.”

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, made 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season with the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz was waived in November after asking for his release.

Former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt’s wrote on X that Ertz “plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring.”

The Lions had been hit by injuries at tight end, but breakout rookie Sam LaPorta was able to return to practice in full after suffering a knee injury in the season finale. After he already played in the first two playoff games, LaPorta was taken off the injury report for the NFC title game.

Backup tight end Brock Wright was also lost for the season after suffering an arm injury in last week’s win.

Even without Ertz, the Lions could have other options at tight end. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted, Cabinda also has the ability to play as a third tight end.

Zach Ertz Turned Heads at Practice

Ertz was able to make a big impression in just a few days with the Lions, earning praise from quarterback Jared Goff for his ability to pick up the offense.

“He’s picked it up extremely fast, he really has,” Goff said on Friday, via the Detroit Free Press. “And really impressive, not that you didn’t expect that from a guy like him who’s been around for so long. And I’ve known him here and there throughout the years and just hearing about how smart he is and how well he can pick up things, he’s done it really well this week.”

If the Lions should upset the 49ers on Sunday, Ertz would have two weeks to continue learning the offense with a chance to join the active roster for the Super Bowl.