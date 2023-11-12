Lions OC Reveals Plan for Rookie RB After David Montgomery’s Return

#OnePride v #BoltUp ! @DariusJButler details how Jahmyr Gibbs can continue to be a dynamic playmaker for the Lions this year. Gibbs’ ability to find holes and extend runs after contact gives Detroit another element to their potent offense. @gregcosell | @PlaybooKFoley pic.twitter.com/1iLA8q0qS5

Speaking to reporters this week, Johnson said he expects both Montgomery and Gibbs to play a big role for the back half of the season. The Lions had been more deliberate in working Gibbs into the offense through the first two months of the season, giving the larger share of touches to Montgomery.

“Looking forward to getting (Gibbs) and Monty both their fair load of touches,” Johnson, via the team’s official website. “They both have proved worthy of it. I was talking to the skill guys earlier this week, it’s a good problem to have right now having some mouths to feed. So, it’s not just that room, but receivers and tight ends as well.”

The Lions have made some other additions on offense since the start of the season, adding wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline and getting second-year receiver Jameson Williams back from suspension.

Johnson shared some praise for Peoples-Jones this week, saying he has a rare combination of size and skill that should be an asset to the Lions.

“I mean you’re talking about 6’2, 210 and can run under a 4.5. So, those guys don’t grow on trees, and I think so far what we’ve seen from him is exactly that,” Johnson said, via the team’s official website. “Really fluid route runner, strong hands, big catch radius and I think he can work both outside and inside.”

Offensive Line Play Key

A big part of Detroit’s backfield success has been due to their ability to roll with changes at offensive line. As reporter Tim Twentyman noted for the team’s official website, the Lions have started seven different combinations at offensive line in eight games as they dealt with injuries, but still managed to rank in the top six in both passing and rushing offense.