Lions Get Bad News on Right Tackle Penei Sewell After Injury

The Detroit Lions will be without right tackle Penei Sewell for a least a little while this summer after the right tackle and budding young star was placed in concussion protocol.

Sewell was held out of the team’s practice on July 29, and Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported the following day that he had suffered a potential concussion and would be missing at least a few days of training camp.

“We now know why Sewell was in street clothes for Saturday morning’s practice. Per head coach Dan Campbell, Sewell is in the concussion protocol,” Risdon wrote. “He will be out until at least Wednesday, Campbell said before Sunday’s practice session. The NFL’s concussion protocols mandate progressive benchmarks that must be cleared before returning to action.”

The setback comes after a breakout season for Sewell, with some predicting that he could land a big financial commitment from the team and become a cornerstone of the offense going forward.

Penei Sewell’s Setback May Not Slow His Rise

While the concussion may keep Sewell on the sidelines for a while as he moves through the league-mandated protocol, it likely will not impact his place on the roster. Reporter Tim Twentyman wrote for the team’s website that he has emerged as a premier player and a major reason for the team’s success on offense.

.@Lions @peneisewell58 is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need. #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/e1wGGZYNH9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 29, 2022

“Detroit threw for at least 4,000 yards and rushed for at least 2,000 yards for the first time in franchise history last year,” Twentyman wrote. “A team doesn’t accomplish that without strong offensive line play.” Sewell has shown to be a strong investment after the Lions used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft to land him, becoming the team’s first offensive lineman to be named to a Pro Bowl since 1995. Sewell has big hopes for the team as well. After the Lions reached 9 wins last year, the right tackle said he expects an even better season in 2023.