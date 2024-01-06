Lions Predicted to Make $180M Decision on Jared Goff in 2024

Jared Goff helped lead the Detroit Lions to their first division title in 30 years, and now could be headed for a big payday.

Michael Ginnitti of Sportrac predicted that the Lions would make a significant financial contribution to their quarterback this offseason, solidifying his place as franchise signal caller. Goff is entering the final year of his contract with the Lions, but is expected to get an extension within the coming year.

Ginnitti predicted it could be a big one.

Jared Goff Headed for ‘Financial Security’

Ginnitti offered predictions for all 32 teams at quarterback for 2024, writing that the Lions were likely headed toward a big commitment to Goff despite some struggle with turnovers this year.

“Los Angeles’ trash is Detroit’s future,” Ginnitti wrote. “Jared Goff hasn’t had the cleanest season (10 INTs, 6 fumbles), but he’s done more than enough to warrant more financial security from the Lions. Goff will be entering a contract year in 2024, set to earn $26.6M against a $31.6M cap hit.”

"Hot take right now…Jared Goff is a Top-5 quarterback."@ChaseDaniel loves what he's seeing from the @Lions QB, specifically out of play-action. pic.twitter.com/UgMzgwourM — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 6, 2024

Ginnitti ultimately predicted that the Lions would sign Goff to a four-year, $180-million contract with $135 million in guaranteed money and $50 million cash in 2024.

“The 29-year-old currently calculates to an extension in the $39M-$40M per year range, but a significant postseason run can certainly flex those numbers quite a bit,” he wrote.

Goff’s future with the Lions was not always so certain. After coming to Detroit in a 2021 trade from the Los Angeles Rams, he led the team to a 3-10-1 record his first year while throwing for 3,245 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions — the lowest output of his career outside of his rookie season.

Goff bounced back in 2022, completing 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while leading the team to its first winning record in five seasons. Goff followed it up with another strong campaign, completing 67% of his passes for 4,255 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Lions Publicly Committed to Jared Goff

The Lions have been open about their desire to sign Goff to an extension. Prior to the start of this season, general manager Brad Holmes opened up about the contract negotiations in an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, expressing optimism about a deal.

Holmes said both sides were committed to a deal that would keep Goff in Detroit for the near future and also give the team cap space to continue building around him.

“We’ve kept open dialogue with their agents in camp and I think the transparency has been good, so we’ll see how it goes,” Holmes said.

With the Lions committed to Goff, they could have the chance to shop around their promising rookie quarterback, Hendon Hooker. Writing for The Athletic, NFL general manager Randy Mueller predicted that the Lions could use their fourth-round pick as trade bait.

Hooker has not played this season, spending the majority of the year rehabbing from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee.