Lions QB Fighting for His Job Blasted for ‘Awful’ Interception

The pressure could be increasing on Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who struggled in the team’s preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 19.

Sudfeld came into the offseason as the incumbent backup to starter Jared Goff, but now faces a serious challenge from veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who joined the team late in training camp. Sudfeld had a rough performance in last week’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, and struggled again in Saturday’s 25-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Lions Quarterback Criticized for ‘Awful’ Turnover

Bridgewater earned the start on Saturday against the Jaguars but struggled against an aggressive Jacksonville defense, going 5-for-11 for 34 yards. Sudfeld took over and did not fare much better, going 9-for-18 with one touchdown and one interception.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted that Sudfeld’s turnover was particularly sloppy and called out the veteran quarterback for his inconsistent play throughout training camp and the first two preseason games.

“As has been the case with Nate Sudfeld often this summer, he’s pretty good except when he’s not, and then it’s really bad,” Risdon tweeted. “Awful INT, high and behind his target over the middle. Gregory Junior with the pick and a healthy return to set up the Jaguars in the red zone.”

Sudfeld’s good moment came in the third quarter as he connected with Chase Coda for the team’s lone touchdown of the day.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell took note of the team’s struggles on offense throughout the game, under both Bridgewater and Sudfeld.

“We just kept sputtering out,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “I wanted to see if we could get him in a rhythm.”

The Lions were playing without their top two receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, after both suffered injuries during practice this week. Campbell said after the game that the remaining receiving corps did not do Bridgewater any favors during his time under center.

“He probably had three drops,” Campbell said. “I thought he was solid.”

Second Shaky Performance From Nate Sudfeld

This is now the second consecutive week that Sudfeld has come under fire for his preseason performance. He threw an interception in his first pass attempt of the team’s August 11 game against the Giants, a 21-16 win. Sudfeld ended up going 15-for-28 passing with 194 yards and no touchdowns, earning a 45.8 passer rating.

SI.com’s Christian Booher predicted after the game that Sudfeld would lose his No. 2 job to Bridgewater, who did not play in the game against the Giants as he was still getting up to speed with the team’s playbook.

“The passer was in a pivotal spot. With presumed backup Teddy Bridgewater not in action, Friday was an opportunity for Sudfeld to prove his mettle. He simply wasn’t consistent enough,” Booher wrote.

Even if he were to make the final roster, Sudfeld could have some long-term competition from rookie Hendon Hooker, who is taking what Campbell called a “red shirt year” as he continues to rehab the ACL injury that cut short his final season at Tennessee.