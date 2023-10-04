After a short tenure with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Denzel Mims is off to his next destination in the NFL.
The former New York Jets draft pick came to Detroit in a July trade, boosting the receiving depth during training camp but failing to make a lasting impression. Mims was unable to find a spot on the final roster, with the Lions cutting ties with him close to a month later. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 18 that the Lions waived Mims with an injury designation after he suffered an ankle injury at practice.
Mims will now have another chance, while the Lions are getting another wide receiver as something of a surprise addition.
Denzel Mims Signs in Pittsburgh
As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported, Mims signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad this week. The Steelers also added former Lions tackle Obinna Eze to their practice squad.
The Lions ended up losing nothing in their summer experiment with Mims. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero that the trade included a stipulation that if Mims failed to make Detroit’s final 53-man roster out of training camp, the Jets would not receive any compensation.
Mims had been on the outs with the Jets for close to a year before his trade to Detroit. In August 2022, his agent released a statement calling out the organization and asking for a trade.
“Denzel tried in good faith, but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets,” agent Ron Slavin wrote, via CBS Sports. “Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen.
“Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them.”
Mims appeared in 30 games with the Jets since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, making 42 receptions for 676 total yards with no touchdowns. He appeared to have a chance for a fresh start with the Lions, but failed to stand out despite an opening in the receiving corps caused by the six-game suspension for Jameson Williams.
Lions Get Second-Year WR Back
The Lions had prepared to get Williams back in Week 7, but will have the chance to get the second-year wide reciever back in the lineup earlier than expected after the NFL changed its punishments for gambling infractions. The league lessened suspensions for players who bet on sports outside the NFL, which chopped two games off Williams’ suspension and allows him to return in Week 5.
The Lions are planning to start slow with Williams, who suffered a hamstring injury in the summer that cut short his training camp. Williams also had an injury-shortened rookie season as he finished rehab for a torn ACL suffered in college. He made just one reception in his rookie season, though it did go for a 41-yard touchdown.
“Yes, we’d love to get him up this week, but we don’t want to overload him either. That wouldn’t be fair to him,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell, via USA Today’s Lions Wire.