After a short tenure with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Denzel Mims is off to his next destination in the NFL.

The former New York Jets draft pick came to Detroit in a July trade, boosting the receiving depth during training camp but failing to make a lasting impression. Mims was unable to find a spot on the final roster, with the Lions cutting ties with him close to a month later. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 18 that the Lions waived Mims with an injury designation after he suffered an ankle injury at practice.

Mims will now have another chance, while the Lions are getting another wide receiver as something of a surprise addition.

Denzel Mims Signs in Pittsburgh

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported, Mims signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad this week. The Steelers also added former Lions tackle Obinna Eze to their practice squad.

The Lions ended up losing nothing in their summer experiment with Mims. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero that the trade included a stipulation that if Mims failed to make Detroit’s final 53-man roster out of training camp, the Jets would not receive any compensation.

#Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to their practice squad, per @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/5ZV9hk2hhf — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 3, 2023