Lions May Live to Regret Trading Veteran RB, Insider Warns

The Detroit Lions overhauled their running back room this offseason, allowing top back Jamaal Williams to leave in free agency and shipping No. 2 back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mid-draft trade.

But the latter move could end up haunting the Lions, with one insider warning that Swift could be headed for a big year in Philadelphia. In an article for The Athletic, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller wrote that the Lions will likely see a dropoff going from Swift to rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I don’t love the D’Andre Swift running back swap-out for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who rotated mostly in college and did not gain 1,000 yards in any one season,” Mueller wrote. “I think Swift is really good and could have a giant year with the Eagles.”

Lions Grab Versatile New Back, Dump D’Andre Swift

Mueller wrote that he understood Detroit’s rationale for moving Swift, who has struggled with injuries during his time with the Lions.

Swift appeared in no more than 14 games through each of his three seasons in Detroit, though was a consistent producer during that time. He rushed for 542 yards with five touchdowns last season, turning in a strong 5.5 yards-per-carry average. Swift added another 389 receiving yards with three receiving touchdowns.

But Mueller wrote that Gibbs may offer even more as a dual-threat running back.

“I do understand there may have been frustration with [Swift’s] inconsistent availability due to injury,” he wrote. “But youth and unproven players always cause a bit of anxiety. Lions fans should enjoy Gibbs’ skill set as a receiver right away, so I get it.”

Gibbs has impressed in his limited action this offseason, earning some praise for his versatility at the team’s OTAs, with The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy reporting on June 1 that Gibbs looks strong as a pass-catching threat.

“He just looks the part. His route-running out of the backfield is as advertised, and the Lions have continued to split him out wide in team scrimmages,” Pouncy wrote. “It just comes so natural for him, which isn’t always the case with running backs. Some look stiff because they don’t work on that element of their games.”

The Lions pulled off the trade during the third day of the NFL Draft, after taking Gibbs in the first round, receiving a fourth-round pick in 2025 along with a seventh-rounder this year (No. 219) in exchange for Swift and Detroit’s seventh-round pick (No. 249).

Eagles Have Big Plans for D’Andre Swift

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the team wanted to do right by Swift by sending him to his hometown team, telling ESPN that it was a “win-win” to send him to a team that just reached the Super Bowl.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said his team has some big plans for Swift, praising his versatility and noting the running back’s strong performance in last year’s season opener. Swift had his best game of the season against the Eagles, rushing 15 times for 144 yards with a touchdown and adding three catches for 33 yards in a 38-35 loss.

“He’s got big-play ability as a runner and a receiver,” Roseman said. “We saw it firsthand when we were in Detroit the first game of the season.”