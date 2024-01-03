Lions Part Ways With Starting DT Days Before Season Finale

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier on defense, and a roster crunch left a former starting defensive tackle as the odd man out.

The Lions waived lineman Isaiah Buggs on January 2, paving the way for the expected return of Alim McNeill from injured reserve. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press noted that Buggs has been a key part of the team in the past, starting 13 last season, but saw his role diminish this season as he struggled with inconsistent play.

Veteran DT Was Benched Earlier This Season

As Birkett noted, the Lions made a commitment to Buggs this offseason by giving him a two-year contract, but he ran into difficulties before the season started. Buggs was benched prior to the season opener, and sparked concern when he scrubbed the team from his social media.

Buggs also shared a cryptic message on X, writing, “I’m good but just know situations change #96BALLFOREVER Y’all gone see.”

Buggs later hinted that his relationship with the team could have changed.

“I’m not gonna technically say that. I’m just saying in life period, it’s nothing dealing with football, it’s nothing dealing with here,” Buggs said, via SI.com. “So, I don’t want anybody to take that context and run with it. But, at the same time, relationships do change. That’s what I want to say, there’s nothing else to say about it.”

Buggs told the Detroit Free Press that he believed his decision to skip voluntary offseason workouts to stay home with his newborn baby may have contributed to his benching. The 27-year-old returned to the lineup later in the season, appearing in 10 games and starting three while making 12 tackles and one sack with a fumble recovery that he returned for 33 yards.

Isaiah Buggs Says Goodbye

Buggs did not appear to anticipate being waived, as he had expressed excitement about the team clinching its first division title in 30 years.

“Like I always told y’all, whatever this team needs me to do, I’m going to do it,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m a team player. I need to buy into what the coaches, what they have for me and I’m taking every opportunity I have with this chance that I’m getting to be great each and every time I’m out there. So like I said, can’t take none of it for granted, just got to go to work.”

McNeill took to social media on January 2 to share an emotional goodbye to fans, thanking them for their support.

“Thank You Detroit For Everything The Past Year Has Been Amazing From Meeting New People Playing With Great Teammates But The Time Has Come For Me To Say Goodbye,” he wrote on X. “Detroit 96 Out.”

The team faced a roster decision with McNeill returning to practice from injured reserve and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson expected to return to the active roster after recovering from a torn pectoral.

The Lions go into their season finale against the Minnesota Vikings in the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but could potentially climb up to No. 2 with a win and losses from the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.