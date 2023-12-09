Lions Part Ways With Preseason ‘Standout’ Pass Rusher

The Detroit Lions made a flurry of roster moves in Week 14, adding some help to their injury-struck defense and parting ways with a former New York Giants edge rusher who grabbed attention with his standout performance in the preseason.

As SI.com’s Christian Booher reported, the Lions released edge rusher Raymond Johnson from their practice squad this week.

The team made a pair of additions to their practice squad — defensive lineman Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Farniok — and moved starting defensive lineman Alim McNeill to injured reserve.

Raymond Johnson Made Waves This Preseason

Johnson came into the NFL in 2021, signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent. He made the final roster, appearing in 15 games and making four total tackles with one sack.

Johnson signed to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad the next year but was waived in August as part of their final roster cutdown. As Jason Marcum of SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle noted, Johnson had a “standout” preseason prior to his release.

“Pro Football Focus gave Johnson a 91 grade for his three-game preseason performance this year. He finished the preseason with two sacks and eight total pressures in 54 pass-rushing snaps while being arguably the Bengals’ most standout player,” Marcum wrote.

Lions Replacing Alim McNeill

The Lions suffered a big loss when they placed McNeill on injured reserve on December 5. The 23-year-old was in the midst of a career-best season, setting personal records with five sacks and 31 tackles through the first 12 games of the year.

McNeill had moved from nose tackle to a 3-tech defensive lineman last season, and McNeill underwent a significant transformation for the new position and the agility it required. McNeill lost 13% of his body fat during the offseason and added a significant amount of muscle, SI.com’s Jeff Risdon reported in June.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke out on McNeill’s injury this week, saying it will be difficult for the team to make up for his absence.

Coach Campbell on Alim McNeill going on IR pic.twitter.com/GTHnu11IRn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2023

“Losing Mac for these four weeks is going to be tough,” Campbell said, via the team’s official website. “He’s been a reliable, steady, productive player for us. He’s really come into his own this year. He’s just grown every year, but this year, he was big. He was a force for us. Guys got a lot of respect for him, so that hurts. But at the same token, this train moves on.”