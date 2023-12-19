Lions Part Ways With K Riley Patterson Amid Late-Season Slump

The Detroit Lions are making a midseason change at kicker, waiving Riley Patterson and moving Michael Badgley back into the role he held during the 2022 season.

The Lions announced Patterson’s release on December 19, a corresponding move that allowed rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker to join the active roster after completing rehab for a torn ACL. The Lions had already elevated Badgley for Saturday’s win over the Denver Broncos, and now make the move permanent.

Riley Patterson Struggled From Short Distance

Patterson had struggled in recent games, missing extra points in two of his final three games with the team. The Lions did not appear to trust Patterson from longer distances, attempting only two field goals longer than 50 yards with Patterson making one of them.

Patterson may have been on shaky ground for much of the season. Though he won the job in training camp, beating out XFL standout Parker Romo to earn a spot on Detroit’s active roster, Patterson also struggled at times in the preseason.

Lions waive kicker Riley Patterson https://t.co/20mF91keIB pic.twitter.com/iJTGdYl1JM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 19, 2023

The Lions may have been looking at other options even before the season started. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on August 29, hours before the roster deadline, that the Lions were among several teams surveying the NFL for a kicker to add.

“The kicker market is busy! Teams currently making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers: Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos,” Russini tweeted.

The Lions could still sign Patterson to the practice squad should he clear waivers, and the team has spent the season with at least one kicker on the practice squad.

Patterson’s release will allowed the Lions to get a closer look at Hooker, the rookie who had started the season on the non-football injury list after suffering a torn ACL in his senior season at Tennessee.

Campbell had told reporters that Hooker was not able to work one-on-one with coaches until he returned to the active roster.

“By rules, we can’t coach him,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “We can have him in meetings, but he can’t be out there and going through any fundamental work. You just kind of got to stand there. That’s where it helps, to be able to actually do individual work with him, have him take a snap. That’s why it’s big. It would be nice to be able to do some of those things with him. That’s why you have to get him on the roster. Otherwise, the rules don’t allow for him to do any of that.”

Lions Return to Familiar Face

The kicking competition remained open in Detroit, with Pride of Detroit reporting that Badgley won the job back his performances in practice.

“[Lions head coach Dan] Campbell said Riley Patterson and Michael Badgley have been competing in practice for the last 5 weeks. Badgley won the competition this week,” the outlet shared on X.

Badgley played 12 games for the Lions last season, making 20 of his 24 kicks for an 83.3% field-goal percentage, with a long of 53. He also made all 33 extra points.

While Badgley did not attempt a field goal in the team’s December 16 win over the Broncos, he made all six extra points. The win helped the Lions move close to clinching their first division title in three decades.