Lions Part Ways With 2020 Draft Pick After Dismal Training Camp

“This is Stenberg’s fourth training camp. If things don’t improve radically, it will be his last,” Risdon wrote on August 1.

The Lions were hit by injuries in their second week of training camp, losing three offensive linemen to injuries, but Stenberg still remained with the bottom group, Risdon added.

“Perhaps the most telling moment came in Sunday’s unpadded walkthrough,” Risdon wrote. “Playing left guard on the third unit, Stenberg quite obviously held reserve DT Benito Jones on a run play. Preventable penalties have been a major issue for Stenberg dating back to his college days at Kentucky, when he led the nation in penalties as a senior. He’s not grown out of that despite years of NFL coaching.”

Stenberg had also struggled in his first career start, which came last season in relief of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Stenberg committed back-to-back false starts on the team’s opening drive in the September 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and continued to struggle later in the game. As SI.com’s Christian Booher noted, Stenberg received a 25.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus and a zero in pass-blocking.

Stenberg said after the game that he hoped to improve.

“Run game has always been my strong suit, felt really good in the run,” Stenberg said. “Pass game, a couple reps I wish I could get back, and that’s all technique. So, we’ll just get it cleaned up. We already got it cleaned up in the meeting room, so we’ll get out there on the field and do it throughout the week.”

Rookie’s Opportunity to Shine

Stenberg’s release could give Sorsdal a greater opportunity. The Lions took the former William & Mary offensive lineman with the No. 152 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, earning some praise for the pick.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger said before the draft that Sorsdal had a good chance to grow into an NFL starter.

“William & Mary’s Colby Sorsdal is a day three prospect who wasn’t invited to the combine was has four critical components; he has size, he has experience, moves very well; and most of all he has toughness. Good looking prospect to me,” Baldinger wrote in the tweet.