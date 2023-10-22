Lions Part Ways With Veteran TE 3 Weeks After Signing Him

The Detroit Lions are parting ways with veteran tight end Darrell Daniels three weeks after signing him — though one report indicates that he could still have a future in Detroit.

The Lions initially signed Daniels in September, adding him to the active roster ahead of their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in three games for the Lions and was a regular on special teams, but was released on October 21 ahead of Detroit’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Insider Expected Role Change for Tight End

Daniels was initially added to the Lions’ 53-man roster after fullback Jason Cabinda suffered a knee injury that left him limited in practice and ultimately out for the game against the Packers. Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit speculated that the Lions could plan to move Daniels into the backfield to fill a hybrid tight end/fullback role, which he had done before earlier in this career.

“While Daniels has predominantly played as a tight end in this league, but in his past 3.5 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals—playing under Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden—he was regularly getting snaps in the backfield,” Reisman wrote. “Per PFF, he took 49 snaps in the backfield in 2021 and 67 in 2020. He’s also very well experienced on special teams, something that will be necessary to fill Cabinda’s role on gamedays.”

Daniels instead played primarily on special teams for the Lions, and could eventually return to that role. As CBS Sports noted, the Lions may have plans to bring Daniels back to their practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

The #Lions are signing TE Darrell Daniels to their 53-man roster, per @AaronWilson_NFL pic.twitter.com/Ome93kGwhc — EJARV NFL (@ejarvnfl) September 27, 2023

“The veteran tight end appeared in three games for Detroit this season, playing on 85 percent of the team’s special teams snaps before getting released,” the report noted. “Daniels has also spent time with Arizona, Indianapolis and Seattle throughout his seven-year career, and he could very well return to the Lions’ practice squad if he clears waivers.”

Rookie Tight End Taking on Big Role

The Lions likely didn’t have much room for Daniels on offense thanks in large part to the emergency of rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. He has played a big role in Detroit’s offense, helping to stretch defenses.

LaPorta leads all rookie tight ends with 325 total yards, putting him third in the NFL. His three touchdowns are also tied for the most among all tight ends this season.

The rookie earned some big praise from former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, who noted his ability to get open and stretch out defenses.

“Obviously, he’s a young player — he’s a rookie — but when I put on the tape, I see him winning those matchups where the play is not just getting him open by design,” Olsen said, via Fox Sports. “I think that’s an important kind of distinguishing characteristic for a lot of tight ends around the league is, that’s why there’s the [Travis] Kelce’s of the world. And that’s why there [are] other guys, you know — and it doesn’t mean you can’t be productive, it just means you’re relying on a scheme.