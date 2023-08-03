Lions News: Rumored Free-Agent Target Makes Final Call on Detroit

The Detroit Lions were once seen as a top contender to land free-agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but instead they’ll be forced to face him twice a year.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 3 that the defensive end agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears. Ngakoue will be an addition to a rebuilding defense in Chicago, and could potentially become a headache for Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense.

Several insiders had named the Lions as a potential frontrunner to sign Ngakoue, though there were no solid reports that the two sides ever discussed a deal.

Lions Had Been Advised to Sign Pro-Bowl DE

Many saw Detroit as an attractive destination for the former Indianapolis Colts defensive end this offseason. On June 2, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan named the Lions as one of the top landing spots for Ngakoue, noting that he could be a good addition to a young pass-rushing corps in Detroit.

“The Lions could look to add a pass rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit is an offseason favorite to take the leap and become a true contender this coming year, so that could check Ngakoue’s box,” Sullivan wrote.

The #Bears are signing former #Colts star pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to a 1-year, $10.5M deal, sources say, giving them a weapon off the edge they’ve been seeking. Ngakoue has never played for Matt Eberflus, but he’s played in his system before. It should be seamless. pic.twitter.com/kbj8qAUnRx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

SI.com’s Christian Booher also identified Ngakoue as one of the most likely free-agent additions for the Lions in a June column.

“Detroit has plenty of pop at the spot already, but Ngakoue could make a strong impression if he gets an opportunity,” Booher wrote.

“If the Lions are looking for more heat off the edge, Ngakoue brings it,” he added. “He has taken his lumps as a run-defender, but he still has the ability to put pressure on the quarterback.”

Lions High on Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions passed on making any high-profile additions to their pass-rusher group this offseason, instead looking for continued improvement from Hutchinson in his second year with the team. Hutchinson earned some big praise from John Fox, the longtime NFL head coach who joined the Lions as a senior defensive assistant this offseason.

“He’s an impact player. I think the fact he’s kind of a homegrown kid as well adds to the allure,” Fox told reporters in April. “He’s a guy that works hard. You see a lot of strain in his game when you look at him on tape. I just met him a couple days ago for the first time as a Lion, but you see great potential.”

Hutchinson proved a wise investment after the Lions used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to land him, making a total of 52 tackles and 9.5 sacks with three interceptions in his rookie season.

Fox told reporters that Hutchinson has the chance to get even better in his second year.

“He had a very, very good rookie season. I think he’ll just be that much that much better for it, those experiences. He’ll just get better and better, but he’s an outstanding prospect, an outstanding player and look for a lot of improvement,” he said.

The Lions also found a late-round gem in James Houston, the sixth-round pick making 8 sacks in just seven games during an injury-shortened rookie season.