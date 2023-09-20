Lions Rumors: Detroit Linked to Chase Young in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Detroit Lions are hurting and in need of some help on defense, and one outlet suggests they could find it in the form of a blockbuster trade with the Washington Commanders.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Lions as a top contender to trade for pass rusher Chase Young, who could be on his way out as the Commanders may seize the opportunity to get a solid return for the pass rusher. The Lions may be the team best equipped to deliver, as the team’s preseason hopes of winning the NFC North have taken a considerable hit amid a spate of injuries on defense.

Lions ‘Wise’ to Target Chase Young Young had a strong start to the 2023 season, making 1.5 sacks in his Week 2 debut against the Denver Broncos. As Knox pointed out, it was the first sack that Young recorded since tearing his ACL in 2021 and undergoing a long rehab process. This could be the perfect time for the Commanders to seek a trade, Knox wrote.

“With Young again healthy and productive, Washington may now be able to get a quality return in a trade,” Knox wrote. “Yes, the Commanders are 2-0 and could make a playoff run, but the 2020 second-overall pick may not be in their long-term plans.” Knox added that the Lions, who lost pass rusher James Houston to a broken ankle during their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, could be poised to make a deal.