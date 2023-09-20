Lions Rumors: Detroit Linked to Chase Young in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Detroit Lions are hurting and in need of some help on defense, and one outlet suggests they could find it in the form of a blockbuster trade with the Washington Commanders.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Lions as a top contender to trade for pass rusher Chase Young, who could be on his way out as the Commanders may seize the opportunity to get a solid return for the pass rusher. The Lions may be the team best equipped to deliver, as the team’s preseason hopes of winning the NFC North have taken a considerable hit amid a spate of injuries on defense.
Lions ‘Wise’ to Target Chase Young
Young had a strong start to the 2023 season, making 1.5 sacks in his Week 2 debut against the Denver Broncos. As Knox pointed out, it was the first sack that Young recorded since tearing his ACL in 2021 and undergoing a long rehab process.
This could be the perfect time for the Commanders to seek a trade, Knox wrote.
“With Young again healthy and productive, Washington may now be able to get a quality return in a trade,” Knox wrote. “Yes, the Commanders are 2-0 and could make a playoff run, but the 2020 second-overall pick may not be in their long-term plans.”
Knox added that the Lions, who lost pass rusher James Houston to a broken ankle during their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, could be poised to make a deal.
“The Lions would be wise to make a run at Young with Houston out for an extended period,” Knox wrote, adding that the Cincinnati Bengals could also be in the running as their 28th-ranked defense has struggled to generate a pass rush.
Lions Ailing After Two Games
The Lions have been bitten by the injury bug, losing key players on both sides of the ball. Defensive lineman Josh Paschal went down in practice last week and was placed on the injured reserve, and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered what appears to be a season-ending pectoral tear.
The Lions also have injuries on the other side of the ball, with running back David Montgomery expected to miss a couple of weeks with a thigh bruise. Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai also suffered a knee injury while receiver Antoine Green finished the game in concussion protocol.
The Lions were already without starting left tackle Taylor Decker, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he could be healthy enough to return in time for the team’s September 24 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the team won’t know that just yet.
“He’s improving. There again, we’ll know a lot more over the next couple of days,” Campbell said, via USA Today’s Lions Wire. “He’s gotten better and better every day. It’s just a matter of — can he get back in time for this one (Week 3 vs. Atlanta)?”
The Lions have made some moves to account for the injuries, including adding former New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight from the practice squad to the active roster.