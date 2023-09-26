Lions Rumors: HC Gives Major Update on David Montgomery’s Status

Lions Putting Pieces Back Together on Offense

Campbell spoke to reporters on Tuesday, saying the team is moving toward both Decker and Montgomery being back in the lineup. Decker missed both of the last two games with an ankle injury, while Montgomery’s thigh injury kept him out of last week’s game.

“Two that are trending the most positive right now would be Decker and D-Mo. Those are the two I’m starting to feel pretty good about,” Campbell said.

Injury updates from Coach Campbell pic.twitter.com/7QMmlxquo3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 26, 2023

After joining the Lions in free agency, Montgomery has assumed the role of lead running back ahead of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. The former Chicago Bears back has 37 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns through two games this season. Gibbs took over in Montgomery’s absence on Sunday, rushing 17 times for 80 yards in the 20-6 win over the Falcons.

The Lions will likely also see Decker return to the lineup, with the veteran tackle saying he was ready to play through the pain.

“It’s going to hurt, but as long as I can be functional, I can deal with the pain,” Decker said, via the Detroit News. “I’ve done it plenty of times before. I’m confident I can go out there and help us win, so it’ll be fun being back out there with everybody. Big thing is, just the days leading up to the game, just make sure it’s feeling as best as it can, and just go out there, you’re going to have the adrenaline pumping and I’m sure it’ll feel even better than it did today.”

Lions Still Hurting on Defense

While the Lions may be ready to get two key players back on offense, there are still a number of holes on the other side of the ball. The defense was hit hard by injuries through the first two games, losing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a torn pectoral that is feared to be season-ending.

Gardner-Johnson spoke out about his injury this week, saying in an emotional Instagram post that he was devastated over the setback but ready to come back better than ever.

“I played the whole game, bro, with a torn arm,” Gardner-Johnson said. “You hope people see that. You know what I’m saying? I’ve got kids to feed, bro.”

“I’ll be back,” Gardner-Johnson added. “I’ve got to get my bag. I’ve got to lay down for a couple months. I’ll be back. I’ll catch you all.”

The Lions also put edge rusher James Houston and defensive lineman Josh Paschal on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game with the Falcons.