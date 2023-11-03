Lions Rumors: Breakout Patriots Pass Rusher Named Top Free Agency Target

The Detroit Lions found a breakout star in pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson through last year’s draft, and this summer could add a talented counterpart in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Lions as a top candidate to land New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche in free agency. The 25-year-old is coming off a season with double-digit sacks and is expected to generate some interest when he hits the open market next season, but Knox believes the Lions could have the cap space to make the deal and significantly boost their defense.

Lions Go After ‘High-Value’ Pass Rusher

Uche is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Patriots, facing an uncertain future one year after his breakout season. He had 11.5 sacks in 2022, though injuries have slowed him this year and led to a dip in output.

Still, Knox wrote that he would still have plenty of value on the open market, especially to a team that already has an established pass rusher to pair with him.

“While Uche still has the upside that he flashed last season, his value will be highest to a team that already has one established pass-rusher,” Knox wrote. “The 25-year-old greatly benefited from playing alongside a healthy Matthew Judon in 2022.” The New England Patriots have had talks with teams about dealing DE Josh Uche pic.twitter.com/UDyk126JEl — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 31, 2023

While Knox believes the Cleveland Browns could be a suitor, the Lions might have an even stronger bid if they choose to go after Uche, he wrote.