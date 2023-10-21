Lions Rumors: Veteran Edge Rusher on Trade Block as Deadline Nears

The Detroit Lions could be looking to move a veteran edge rusher at the upcoming trade deadline, a report claims.

Sportrac’s Michael Ginnitti compiled a list of players likely on the trade block as the October 31 deadline approaches, and noted that Lions lineman Julian Okwara is a top candidate given his expiring contract and place in the rotation. He noted that Okwara has slipped down the depth chart, and the Lions could look to find garner some kind of return before the potentially leaves for nothing in free agency.

“The former 3rd rounder finds himself buried in the Lions depth chart right now as he returns from an early season knee injury,” Ginnitti wrote. “Now on an expiring rookie contract, look for Detroit to seek a late round draft pick in exchange for his friendly $712,475 deadline salary.”

Julian Okwara’s Spot in Flux

Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports broke down the trade rumor, noting that Okwara is already seeing limited playing time and could soon fall even further down the depth chart. Okwara has appeared in only two games so far this season, making two total tackles and one sack, with one pass defenses.

“The Lions are pretty set on the edge right now and the younger Okwara brother has Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky, Charles Harris and his brother Romeo all in front of him,” Payton wrote. “He couldn’t get past them at camp and he’s probably going to have that same problem now.”

The Lions will have an even more crowded defensive line soon, Payton noted, with Josh Paschal returning to practice this week and James Houston eligible to start his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

“That would be two more guys that would prevent Okwara from getting some significant snaps,” Payton wrote.

With Okwara’s rookie contract coming to an end and no clear path forward, the Lions could choose to seek some kind of return now, even if it is just a late round draft pick or pick swap.

Lions Could Still Value Veteran Lineman

Okwara could also have some factors in his favor in Detroit. He is well-liked in the locker room, this week making a bet with Amon-Ra St. Brown on the outcome of their alma maters. After Notre Dame took down USC, St. Brown had to wear a leprechaun costume in the locker room.

“An agreement outside the facility” 😂 Former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St Brown had to dress up as the Notre Dame Leprechaun after losing a “non-bet” to teammate Julian Okwara 🍀 (🎥 via @KoryEWoods) pic.twitter.com/tSDruV3NQf — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 20, 2023

Okwara has proven to be trusted depth, which could be important if the Lions face more injuries at any point in the season. He also has the support of head coach Dan Campbell, who shared some big praise after Okwara had a three-sack performance against the New York Giants in the preseason.

“We’ll (need to) see the tape, but I know he was another guy that really flashed today,” Campbell said at the time, via the Detroit News. “He did a lot of things. You could feel his speed off the edge. He was able to pressure the quarterback. I felt like he was hustling out there and setting the edge a couple times in the run game. We’ll see, but he showed up.”