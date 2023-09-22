Lions Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends WR Marquise Brown to Detroit

The Detroit Lions will need to wait another four games before wide receiver Jameson Williams can re-join the team after serving his gambling suspension, and in the meantime they could find some more immediate help from the trade market, an insider suggests
The Lions already have some question marks beyond star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, with Williams still unproven after an injury-shortened rookie season and no other receiver stepping up as a clear-cut No. 2. Brad Berreman of Fansided’s SideLion Report suggested that this could leave room for a trade, with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown as a potential target.
Lions Could Take Advantage of Fire Sale in Arizona
Berreman noted that the Cardinals appear to be moving into a full rebuild, and he suggested that the former first-round wide receiver could be a good addition for the Lions. Because it is unclear how much Williams be able to contribute this season — he has been unable to work with team doctors to rehab his injured hamstring during the first three weeks of his suspension — it could make sense to bring in Brown for more help.
“The aforementioned six-game suspension and a preseason hamstring injury make Jameson Williams an unknown quantity when he comes back in Week 7,” Berreman wrote. “As the Lions try to win games at that point, giving him a lot of snaps to get acclimated and hoping he’ll be productive might not be a great plan.”
While Brown has struggled to match the potential of being the top receiver picked in the 2019 NFL Draft, Berreman pointed out that he is a “known quantity” who had a 1,000-yard season just two years ago.
Others have suggested that Brown could be a good target for the Lions as the trade deadline approaches. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also noted that trading for Brown could be an “all-in” move for the Lions.
“The Detroit Lions might also want to consider Brown,” Knox wrote. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star No. 1 receiver, but the team lacks speed in the passing game.
“After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Detroit has arrived as a title contender, and it should be willing to go all-in on 2023.”
Jameson Williams Still Weeks Away From Return
While Williams will be able to rejoin the team and work with team doctors at the start of Week 4, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News noted that he will still not be able to return to practice until he serves his entire suspension.
“Clarifying with some new info. Williams can get treatment, attend meetings and do individual workouts with strength staff. He cannot participate or attend practices until the suspension is complete,” Rogers wrote.
The Lions have not fully seen what they will get from the speedy receiver, who appeared in only six games in his rookie season after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college. Williams started slowly, playing largely on special teams and slowly working up his number of snaps on offense. He ended the season with one catch for 41 yards, which went for a touchdown.