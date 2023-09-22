Lions Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends WR Marquise Brown to Detroit

The Detroit Lions will need to wait another four games before wide receiver Jameson Williams can re-join the team after serving his gambling suspension, and in the meantime they could find some more immediate help from the trade market, an insider suggests

The Lions already have some question marks beyond star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, with Williams still unproven after an injury-shortened rookie season and no other receiver stepping up as a clear-cut No. 2. Brad Berreman of Fansided’s SideLion Report suggested that this could leave room for a trade, with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown as a potential target.

Lions Could Take Advantage of Fire Sale in Arizona

Berreman noted that the Cardinals appear to be moving into a full rebuild, and he suggested that the former first-round wide receiver could be a good addition for the Lions. Because it is unclear how much Williams be able to contribute this season — he has been unable to work with team doctors to rehab his injured hamstring during the first three weeks of his suspension — it could make sense to bring in Brown for more help.

Joshua Dobbs to Marquise Brown Passing TD (1/1) pic.twitter.com/KAgtV8KG5z — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) September 17, 2023

While Brown has struggled to match the potential of being the top receiver picked in the 2019 NFL Draft, Berreman pointed out that he is a “known quantity” who had a 1,000-yard season just two years ago.

Others have suggested that Brown could be a good target for the Lions as the trade deadline approaches. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox also noted that trading for Brown could be an “all-in” move for the Lions.

“The Detroit Lions might also want to consider Brown,” Knox wrote. “Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star No. 1 receiver, but the team lacks speed in the passing game.