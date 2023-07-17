Lions Rumors: Veteran Backup QB Not a ‘Lock’ to Make Final Roster

The Detroit Lions made it clear this offseason that they would make upgrades wherever possible across the roster, even if it meant parting ways with established players.
The case in point was at running back, where the Lions let leading rusher Jamaal Williams leave in free agency and traded No. 2 back D’Andre Swift during the draft despite a strong rushing game with the pair last year. The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs and signed veteran Charles Montgomery to replace the duo, bringing a new look to their rushing game.
There could be similar instability down the depth chart at quarterback this summer, with Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire suggesting that the team could see a shake-up behind established starter Jared Goff.
Preseason Could Determine Nate Sudfeld’s Fate
As Risdon noted, there will be no quarterback controversy in Detroit this summer as Goff has a solid grip on the starting role. But the addition of rookie Hendon Hooker could put some pressure on No. 2 Nate Sudfeld, who may need a strong showing in training camp and the preseason to secure his spot.
“Nate Sudfeld figures to be the No. 2 QB, but this Lions regime has shown a willingness to make changes if Goff’s backup isn’t getting the job done satisfactorily in the preseason,” Risdon noted.
Sudfeld is likely well aware of this dynamic, as he didn’t join the Lions until the conclusion of last preseason following his release from the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions had just released David Blough, who had appeared in seven games for the Lions over the course of the previous three seasons including five starts, but struggled during the preseason.
Sudfeld may not be in such a precarious position as the team prepares to start training camp. He appears to be highly valued by the organization, earning some praise from quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell for his strong showings through the team’s spring practices.
“He has gotten better as the spring has gone on,” Brunell said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. “He has made some very good throws, very good decisions with the ball. And that’s the thing I’ve been most pleased with Nate, is just with the growth even in this offseason. He’s a smart kid, he’s a hard worker, he knows our system and he’s done very well for us.”
Nate Sudfeld Feeling No Pressure from Within
If the Lions were to decide to go another route at backup quarterback, they will likely find Goff’s new backup from somewhere outside the organization. While some insiders believe that Hooker will eventually challenge Goff for the starting job, it won’t come this season as head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie won’t be seeing any action this year as he recovers from a torn ACL.
“This is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said. “He’s gotta get this leg right first, and then he’ll learn under Jared [Goff]. And then let’s see what happens.”
Undrafted rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez has also gotten some reps through the team’s OTAs, but will likely be a candidate for the practice squad in his first year.