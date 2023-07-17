Lions Rumors: Veteran Backup QB Not a ‘Lock’ to Make Final Roster

“Nate Sudfeld figures to be the No. 2 QB, but this Lions regime has shown a willingness to make changes if Goff’s backup isn’t getting the job done satisfactorily in the preseason,” Risdon noted.

Sudfeld is likely well aware of this dynamic, as he didn’t join the Lions until the conclusion of last preseason following his release from the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions had just released David Blough, who had appeared in seven games for the Lions over the course of the previous three seasons including five starts, but struggled during the preseason.

Sudfeld may not be in such a precarious position as the team prepares to start training camp. He appears to be highly valued by the organization, earning some praise from quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell for his strong showings through the team’s spring practices.

“He has gotten better as the spring has gone on,” Brunell said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. “He has made some very good throws, very good decisions with the ball. And that’s the thing I’ve been most pleased with Nate, is just with the growth even in this offseason. He’s a smart kid, he’s a hard worker, he knows our system and he’s done very well for us.”

Nate Sudfeld Feeling No Pressure from Within

If the Lions were to decide to go another route at backup quarterback, they will likely find Goff’s new backup from somewhere outside the organization. While some insiders believe that Hooker will eventually challenge Goff for the starting job, it won’t come this season as head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie won’t be seeing any action this year as he recovers from a torn ACL.

“This is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said. “He’s gotta get this leg right first, and then he’ll learn under Jared [Goff]. And then let’s see what happens.”

Undrafted rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez has also gotten some reps through the team’s OTAs, but will likely be a candidate for the practice squad in his first year.