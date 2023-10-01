Lions Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends Davante Adams to Detroit

After a rough start to the 2022 season ultimately sunk their playoff hopes, the Detroit Lions are not making the same mistake this year.

The Lions are off to a 3-1 start with a big win over their divisional rival, and one insider speculates that the next step could be adding a Pro Bowl wide receiver to boost their Super Bowl aspirations.

The Lions made easy work of the Green Bay Packers on September 29 to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC North through the first quarter of the season. While the Lions have brought a strong, balanced attack on offense, Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler speculated that there could be one more addition needed to put them over the top — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Trade rumors are swirling around Adams after he offered some very public criticism of the Raiders’ direction, with many speculating that he could be a casualty of the team’s likely rebuild. If that were to happen, Fowler believes Detroit could be a top destination.

Davante Adams a ‘Dynamic Piece’ for Lions

Fowler wrote that the Lions have “rapidly become a team with talent in abundance,” but added that Adams would be a “dynamic piece” to add to their offense and a good fit with Detroit’s No. 1 receiver.