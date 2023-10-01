Lions Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends Davante Adams to Detroit

After a rough start to the 2022 season ultimately sunk their playoff hopes, the Detroit Lions are not making the same mistake this year.
The Lions are off to a 3-1 start with a big win over their divisional rival, and one insider speculates that the next step could be adding a Pro Bowl wide receiver to boost their Super Bowl aspirations.
The Lions made easy work of the Green Bay Packers on September 29 to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC North through the first quarter of the season. While the Lions have brought a strong, balanced attack on offense, Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler speculated that there could be one more addition needed to put them over the top — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
Trade rumors are swirling around Adams after he offered some very public criticism of the Raiders’ direction, with many speculating that he could be a casualty of the team’s likely rebuild. If that were to happen, Fowler believes Detroit could be a top destination.
Davante Adams a ‘Dynamic Piece’ for Lions
Fowler wrote that the Lions have “rapidly become a team with talent in abundance,” but added that Adams would be a “dynamic piece” to add to their offense and a good fit with Detroit’s No. 1 receiver.
“Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a match made in heaven, with Adams’ ability to dominate at all depths and St. Brown’s prowess in the short and intermediate levels,” Fowler wrote.
Landing Adams could also help the Lions hang with the heavy hitters of the NFC, putting the Lions on part with the San Francisco 49ers (3-0), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1), Fowler added.
Adams has already made it clear that he’s not satisfied with the direction in Las Vegas, where the 1-2 Raiders are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture early in the season.
“I don’t got time to wait around. … It’s not a personal thing,” Adams said, via the New York Post. “I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain’t just about me. It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out. You use these early games like this to establish our identity. We’re not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around.”
Lions Get Unexpected Boost
The Lions already made one surprise addition to their offense this week after the NFL announced an on-the-fly change to its punishments for gambling, reducing the suspension of players who bet on sports outside the NFL. That allowed Lions receiver Jameson Williams to return to the team starting on Monday, chopping two full weeks off his original six-game suspension.
It remains unclear exactly when Williams will return to the field. As The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy reported, Williams had suffered a hamstring injury that cut short his training camp on August 11, and the team has been barred from keeping in contact with him at the start of the season.