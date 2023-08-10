Lions RB Justin Jackson Abruptly Retires at 27

The Detroit Lions brought back veteran running back Justin Jackson just before the start of training camp in July.

Now, close to three weeks later, the 27-year-old has decided to retire from the NFL.

The team announced on August 10 that they were placing Jackson on the reserve/retired list, and had picked up a free-agent replacement. Jackson was expected to compete for a spot as a kick returner and reserve running back, and his exit could clear the way for an undrafted rookie who turned heads during the team’s spring practices.

Justin Jackson Calls it Quits

Jackson entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, spending four years there and rushing for 1,040 career yards with four touchdowns. He signed with the Lions last offseason and served as the team’s primary kick returner.

Jackson had a lighter role on offense, rushing for 170 yards with one touchdown in 16 games. He added another 12 catches for 101 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jackson had initially left the Lions in free agency but returned on July 22, signing back in Detroit just before the start of training camp after the Lions released running back Greg Bell.

#Lions say RB Justin Jackson is retiring from the NFL at the age of 27. They signed former Steelers RB Benny Snell. pic.twitter.com/wnW0iifvmi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2023

The now-former Lions running back did not discuss his decision to retire, and there had been no signs that he was considering calling it quits prior to Thursday’s roster move.

The Lions already have a potential replacement. The team announced on Thursday that they signed free-agent running back Benny Snell, who spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Snell had a strong start to his career, rushing for 794 total yards with six touchdowns over his first two seasons, but saw his role in the offense diminish over the last two seasons. Snell had a total of just 188 yards and one touchdown through 2021 and 2022.

Opportunity for Rookie Lions Running Back

Jackson’s retirement could clear the way for undrafted free-agent running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has made a strong impression through training camp.

As Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News noted, the former Minnesota running back has turned in some strong performances during the team’s joint practices with the New York Giants this week, and with Jackson now gone could see more opportunities in the team’s first preseason game on August 11.

Craig Reynolds didn’t practice and Jermar Jefferson left early with an injury. Enter: #Lions UDFA Mo Ibrahim, who gave the team a jolt with his physical running. He told me afterward: “I love” running people over. https://t.co/9dl6qwZbEC — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) August 9, 2023

Mike Payton of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit had already predicted before the start of training camp that Ibrahim had a strong chance to make the final 53-man roster. Payton noted that Ibrahim could give the team a strong complement to their top two backs, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

“He can do the stuff that Montgomery and Gibbs don’t really do,” Payton wrote. “Gibbs is likely to be more of pass catcher or a guy that will punish teams in open space. Montgomery can be a three-down back in the middle parts of the field. This leaves a perfect spot for Ibrahim to work in the red zone or on short-yardage situations when you need a guy that can pummel his way for extra yards.”