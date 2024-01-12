Lions TE Sam LaPorta Shares Major Injury Update Ahead of Playoff Game

The outlook appeared bleak when Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta first went down in the season finale with a knee injury, but the sensational rookie shared optimism that he might be able to suit up for Sunday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

LaPorta was hurt when his cleat got stuck in the Ford Field turf in the team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, causing his knee to hyperextend. LaPorta was seen in practice wearing a large brace on his knee, and told reporters on Thursday that he he was “optimistic” about playing in the wild card game.

Sam LaPorta Works With Training Staff

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reported on January 11, LaPorta was able to participate in the team’s morning walkthrough and then worked out with the team’s training staff to test his knee.

The rookie tight end said afterward that he was pleased with his progress so far.

“Starting to feel better, day by day, and see where it takes me tomorrow,” LaPorta said. “Really, just taking it a day at a time, because when it first happened, it didn’t feel great, and I feel like I’ve started to bounce back quickly, so we’ll see.”

Lions TE Sam LaPorta says he got some reps today at practice. Starting to feel better day by day. pic.twitter.com/z3jXzUD9jZ — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 11, 2024

LaPorta added that if he is able to play on Sunday, he would likely wear a brace to avoid hyperextending the knee again. The rookie added that it was a change of pace to be limited in practice.

“I’m always out there trying to add value for the team. Of course I want to be out there,” LaPorta said. “It’s certainly a little different approach to what I’ve had the previous 17 weeks. I’m not out there getting as many reps as I had these past few weeks. So, certainly staying on top of the game-planning aspect, while trying to recover my body and make it feel good, be ready for the game.”

LaPorta turned in a record-setting rookie season, setting franchise records for receptions (86), yards (886) and touchdowns (10) for a tight end — rookie or othrwise. As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard noted, LaPorta also became the third tight end in league history to record double-digit receiving touchdowns, joining Mike Ditka and Rob Gronkowski.

If LaPorta is ruled out for Sunday’s game, the Lions would likely hand a bigger role to tight end Brock Wright, who made 13 total catches for 91 yards and one touchdown this season.

More Potential Good News

While LaPorta’s status may not be determined until closer to the game, it appears Detroit could be getting back another important member of the offense. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was an active participant in practice this week after missing the season finale, Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported.

Williams had been rule out in Week 18 with an ankle injury, but Risdon reported that he was “back at full gallop” on Wednesday. Williams had a slow start to the season, missing the first four games while serving a suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling, but had a strong finish. Over his last three games, Williams registered 11 catches for 159 yards.