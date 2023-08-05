Lions Sign Ex-Patriots Cornerback After Losing Another to Injury

The Detroit Lions made some changes in their secondary this week, releasing cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation and replacing him with longtime veteran Tae Harris.

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported on August 4, Williams was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after suffering a leg injury. He spent most of last season on the practice squad but saw time in two games, playing strictly on special teams.

While Williams could return to be placed on IR, Harris will now have the chance to compete for a place in the team’s new-look secondary.

Lions Making Changes

The Lions are bringing on a well-traveled cornerback in the 25-year-old Harris. He played for the New England Patriots last season and has spent time with five other clubs during the course of his four-year NFL career — the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

As Risdon noted, Harris has the chance to contribute in both the secondary and on special teams.

“At 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, Hayes is a bit of an odd size for an outside cornerback,” Risdon wrote. “He’s played outside almost exclusively, as well as working on punt and kick return units across his multiple NFL stops.”

The Lions have made a number of roster moves since opening training camp close to two weeks ago, including a pair of others on August 5 as they signed wide receiver Avery Davis and waived edge rusher Zach Morton.

Competition at Cornerback

Though undersized, Harris could have the chance to compete for a role in a wide-open secondary with the Lions. The Lions made a number of sweeping changes to the unit, which finished as one of the worst in the league in 2022, and made a number of key signings including C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

They also brought on former Lions cornerback Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach. Bly told MLive.com that he is excited to see what the unit can do in the coming season.

“You have some talented guys; guys who have played a lot of football, guys with pretty good playmaking ability. And hopefully, it can lead to great things for this defense this fall,” Bly said. “We’re excited to see the finished product once everything gets completed.”

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs, one of the few returning players from last year’s team, is also high on the unit and praised the mix of veteran and young players in the mix.