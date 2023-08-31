Veteran RB Returns to Lions After Missing Final Roster

The Detroit Lions are bringing a familiar face back to add depth to their backfield.

After the Lions parted ways with veteran running back Craig Reynolds prior to final roster cutdowns on August 29, the team announced on Thursday that he would be returning as a member of the 53-man roster and providing depth behind two new acquisitions.

The Lions had only two true running backs on their initial roster, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and Reynolds will now give them a third option out of the backfield.

Craig Reynolds Won Trust of Coaching Staff

The 27-year-old Reynolds spent the last two seasons in Detroit, rushing for a combined 332 yards with no touchdowns over that time. While his on-field production may not have been as significant, Reynolds appeared to have the trust of the coaching staff — which played out in a viral moment during the team’s appearance on “Hard Knocks” last year.

During a coaching discussion on whether to keep Reynolds on the roster prior to the start of the 2022 season, Reynolds got a big endorsement from running backs coach Duce Staley.

As The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted, Reynolds also had the support of other members of the coaching staff.

“And for what it’s worth, the response was swift and supportive in favor of Reynolds,” Pouncy noted. “Former senior offensive assistant John Morton said Reynolds was everything the Lions represent. Offensive line coach Hank Fraley and former running backs coach Duce Staley said the offensive line loves Reynolds because of his knowledge of the protections and their relationship with him. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El echoed those sentiments.”

The Lions had initially released Reynolds earlier in the week, but brought him back on the active roster after moving edge rusher Julian Okwara to injured reserve. It is common practice for teams to release vested veterans who are not subject to waivers, bringing them back after other players are placed on injured reserve and roster spots open up.

Lions Overhaul Backfield

The Lions made some major changes to their backfield this offseason, allowing top back Jamaal Williams to leave in free agency and shipping No. 2 back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mid-draft trade. The Lions then picked up Montgomery in free agency and drafted the versatile Gibbs in the first round, creating a duo expected to receive a majority of the carries this season.

Some insiders believe the changes could backfire on the Lions. In an article for The Athletic, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller wrote that the Lions could see a dropoff in letting Swift go in favor of the rookie Gibbs.

“I don’t love the D’Andre Swift running back swap-out for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who rotated mostly in college and did not gain 1,000 yards in any one season,” Mueller wrote. “I think Swift is really good and could have a giant year with the Eagles.”

But other insiders are high on Gibbs, including one NFL scout who told Go Long’s Bob McGinn that he ranked Gibbs as the top running back in the draft and compared him to Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.

“[Gibbs is] very, very similar to [Alvin] Kamara,” the scout told McGinn. “That slick sort of movement and balance. Multi-talented, catches, runs. He’s got all that, man.

“His skill-set will play well in the league.”