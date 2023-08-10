The Detroit Lions did some quick work to fill a hole in their backfield created by the sudden retirement of Justin Jackson.

The Lions announced on August 10 that Jackson was being placed on the reserve/retired list, ending his NFL career. The team made up for his departure by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell, who will now compete for a spot in a crowded backfield.

The 25-year-old Snell played the first four years of his career with the Steelers before hitting free agency. He gained a reputation as a versatile back, though his production dropped significantly after his first two years in the league.

Snell rushed for 794 total yards with six touchdowns in his first two seasons, but had just 188 rushing yards and one touchdown through 2021 and 2022.

The Lions have seen a number of changes to their backfield since the conclusion of last season. Though the team had a strong rushing attack in 2022, they allowed top back Jamaal Williams to leave in free agency and then shipped away No. 2 back D’Andre Swift in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Draft.

The Lions used a first-round pick to select running back Jahmyr Gibbs and signed former Chicago Bears back David Montgomery. Just before the start of training camp they re-signed Jackson, who was the team’s leading kick returner last season before becoming a free agent.

In signing Jackson, the Lions parted ways with running back Greg Bell, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and earned praise from running backs coach Duce Staley.

“When you get a chance to turn the tape on, on Greg Bell, you see vision,” Staley said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. “I remember turning the SDSU tape on because they do some different things offensively and he just kept sticking out. I was like, ‘Man, I gotta find out who this kid is.’ You see the great vision, the burst, and you saw his hands.”

Lions Make Another Move on Offense

The Lions made some other additions to their offense this week, signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to compete with incumbent No. 2 Nate Sudfeld for the chance to back up Jared Goff this season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team wanted to see if Bridgewater still had what it takes to lead an NFL team. Campbell was with the New Orleans Saints in 2019 when Bridgewater took over for the injured Drew Brees, leading the team to a 5-0 record.

“I think that’s what this is about,” Campbell said, via SI.com’s Christian Booher. “The guy that’s gonna give you the best chance to win a game if you’re gonna need them. You may have to play a little different, that’s fine, every game’s different. You have to be a little more conservative or a little more aggressive in different areas of the game and the phases. Certainly, we know, that brings a different level of competition in. Teddy’s got skins on the wall, he’s done it, and we need to see if he’s still got it. That’s all.”