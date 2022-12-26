Lions Stock Watch: Cornerback Craters Following Worst Game as a Pro

The Detroit Lions had a dismal showing on the field in Week 16, and as a result, there has been a shift in the stock of some notable players.

At 7-8, the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs, and the door has not been slammed shut on the team as of yet. That’s the good news. The bad news? Several players will need to step up and right the ship in a hurry if the Lions want a late turnaround on the season.

So who needs to maintain their play and who needs to find a way to rebound for the team? Here’s a quick look at how the stock watch has changed heading toward the final two weeks of the 2022 season.

Stock Down: Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

Week 16 was perhaps the worst game Jeff Okudah has seen on NFL field since his dismal first career game in 2020 in Green Bay. Okudah struggled in coverage and missed tackles all over the field during the blowout defeat. Perhaps the worst play he whiffed on was wideout DJ Moore.

The last three weeks, Okudah has put up just 17 tackles and no interceptions. He was benched in the second half of Detroit’s defeat against Carolina, which was a low mark for Okudah this season. Hopefully for the Lions, the intended message was received by Okudah just in time for the stretch run.

Detroit can ill-afford Okudah’s play to slip, because their depth at cornerback is already shaky to finish the season. This is the player that most needs a bounce-back at this point.

Stock up: Shane Zylstra, Tight End

It’s been a crowded room at tight end the last few weeks, with many including Brock Wright making plays. Shane Zystra, though, may have taken biggest advantage of the chance he has received.

Following the trade of T.J. Hockenson, Zylstra has stepped up massively with four total touchdowns. He had a hat trick in Week 16 on just 26 yards receiving, which helped fuel the Lions’ offense and their only output against the Panthers.

Shane Zylstra with his third TD of the day! 📺: #DETvsCAR on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/aQ9rhBNPjo pic.twitter.com/2KjO4vEZas — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2022

Zylstra might be making a big statement about being a firm red zone option for the Lions next season. This game and him making clutch catches in a few others have been significant down the stretch. We’ll see if his hot play can continue.

Stock up: DJ Chark, Wide Receiver

Around some much worse news offensively, the play of wideout DJ Chark has been a big plus for the Lions. He has enjoyed some sterling games lately, including a 108 yard performance against Carolina in Week 16.

In total, Chark has 318 yards and one touchdown over the last four weeks, and has been a force for the team and Jared Goff in the passing game. If the Lions clean things up and put more points on the board, Chark will be a big reason why that is the case.

It’s good to see him coming into his own as the season pushes on for the Lions.

Stock Down: Jamaal Williams, Running Back

This season, the Detroit rushing attack has been elite by their recent standards and Jamaal Williams is a big reason why. All of that can be true, but the same could be said for the fact that Williams is really struggling lately.

In the last three weeks, Williams hasn’t gotten into the end zone, and has put up just a total of 81 yards on the ground. That’s far from the output he had enjoyed most of this season, and especially during Detroit’s recent hot streak.

To get their offense back in gear, the Lions will have to get some better play out of Williams, especially in the red zone. The Lions want to see him continue to lead the way for their offensive attack as he has in the recent past.