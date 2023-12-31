Lions Add Veteran TE to Active Roster for Final Stretch

The Detroit Lions are adding some veteran help to their tight end group for the critical final stretch of the season.
The team announced on December 30 they signed tight end Anthony Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad. Firkser appeared in one game for the Lions this season, registering no stats while appearing in just two snaps on offense. He also appeared in 10 special teams snaps.
The Lions made a series of other roster moves as they prepare for the final two games of the regular season, with the NFC North already wrapped up and the team competing for a chance at the top overall seed in the NFC.
Lions Add Depth to Offense
Firkser is in his sixth season in the NFL, including four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has a total of 115 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns in his career.
Firkser will provide some depth beyind breakout tight end Sam LaPorta, the second-round pick who has made 74 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns. LaPorta has become a major part of the offense and a favorite target for quarterback Jared Goff.
Goff had some big praise for LaPorta and fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back who has 1,188 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.
“They don’t play like rookies,” Goff said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “They don’t act like rookies. They don’t make mistakes like rookies. They’re on their stuff. It’s a credit to those guys upstairs…I can speak specifically to the two guys on offense; they are as good as I’ve been around. It certainly brings a new dimension to our offense.”
Lions Rounding out Roster
The Lions have made a series of other roster moves as some key players return from injured reserve. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the team’s biggest offseason additions who has been out since suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, could return for the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said a decision on Gardner-Johnson would be coming soon after his return to practice this week.
“No, look, he’s even better than last week,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “He’s looking pretty good and it’s just another chance to get him going. Brad and I will talk about after we get done today. He’ll be out there practicing (Thursday).”
The Lions also activate the 21-day practice window for edge rusher James Houston, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a broken fibula in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year linebacker, who had eight sacks in seven games his rookie season, said he feels ready to return after a long rehab.
“I’m probably on the last quarter of the rehab and so yeah, it’s probably a really important quarter for me just to kind of make sure everything is right, mentally, physically, and I get the checks and clears from everybody,” Houston said, via SI.com. “There’s nothing really I can’t do, it’s just the process of how these things mature.”