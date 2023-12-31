Lions Add Veteran TE to Active Roster for Final Stretch

The Detroit Lions are adding some veteran help to their tight end group for the critical final stretch of the season.

The team announced on December 30 they signed tight end Anthony Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad. Firkser appeared in one game for the Lions this season, registering no stats while appearing in just two snaps on offense. He also appeared in 10 special teams snaps.

The Lions made a series of other roster moves as they prepare for the final two games of the regular season, with the NFC North already wrapped up and the team competing for a chance at the top overall seed in the NFC.

Lions Add Depth to Offense

Firkser is in his sixth season in the NFL, including four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has a total of 115 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Firkser will provide some depth beyind breakout tight end Sam LaPorta, the second-round pick who has made 74 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns. LaPorta has become a major part of the offense and a favorite target for quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff had some big praise for LaPorta and fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back who has 1,188 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

Among all #NFL TEs, @Lions TE @Samlaporta ranks: – 1st in receiving TDs (9)

– 1st in contested catches (12)

– 3rd in receiving 1st downs (39)

– 3rd in 25+ yard catches (6)

– 4th in receptions (71)

– 4th in receiving yards (758)#OnePride#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/xX6osa190D — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 22, 2023