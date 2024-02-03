Lions Bring Back Multi-Sport WR for Sixth Season in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are starting to plan for 2024, bringing back a group of players on reserve/futures contracts including a multi-sport star who has had several stints on the roster in Detroit.

As USA Today’s Jeff Risdon reported, the Lions brought back 10 players for the chance to compete for roster spots next season. The group included wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who has been part of the roster in Detroit on and off since 2019 and rejoined the practice squad during the last season.

Tom Kennedy Returns to Detroit

The Lions had signed Kennedy to the practice squad on November 29, adding some depth after veteran Marvin Jones Jr. had left the team due to a personal matter. He had first signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, making 14 total receptions for 195 yards during parts of five seasons.

Kennedy joined the team for training camp last summer but was waived in August with an injury settlement, CBS Sports.

As ESPN reported, Kennedy made a name for himself in college as a multi-sport athlete, playing both lacrosse and football at Bryant University.

Kennedy’s first taste of professional sports came in lacrosse as he was drafted by the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse in 2018. When he was signed by the Lions the following year, Kennedy became the first person ever to play in both the NFL and a professional lacrosse league.

As SI.com’s Christian Booher noted, Kennedy gained a good reputation among Lions fans after making 75-yard touchdown pass to Kalif Raymond in the 2021 season finale then again as a standout in the 2022 preseason.

Tom Kennedy to Kalif Raymond on a Trick-play touchdown. 75 yards. pic.twitter.com/rXdxfmz5Bl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2022

The Lions brought back nine other players on futures contracts, including linebacker Mitchell Agude, receiver Maurice Alexander, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, running back Jake Funk, offensive tackle Connor Galvin, cornerback Craig James, safety Brandon Joseph, offensive lineman Michael Niese and defensive lineman Chris Smith.

Lions Coach Knows Challenges Await

While it remains to be seen whether Kennedy could play a larger role than he has through five seasons in Detroit, Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted that the team will have some needs at wide receiver.