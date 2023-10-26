Lions Look Into Bringing Back Multi-Sport Star After WR’s Abrupt Departure

The Detroit Lions could be looking to bring back a familiar face after the sudden departure of veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones missed Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens as he attended to a personal matter, and the two sides reached an agreement to release Jones early this week. With a hole in their receiving corps, the Lions are looking into bringing back receiver and multi-sport star Tom Kennedy for what would be his second stint with the team.

Groundbreaking Athlete Pays a Visit

Reporter Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that the Lions held a workout with Kennedy on October 25, though it was not immediately clear if the team intended to sign him.

As ESPN reported, Kennedy was recruited to Bryant University to play both lacrosse and football. He would go on to be selected in the third round by Major League Lacrosse’s Boston Cannons in the 2018 draft, and signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. That made him the first athlete ever to play in a professional lacrosse league and the NFL.

Kennedy spent the next three seasons in Detroit, making 14 catches for 195 yards. He returned for training camp this year, but his time was cut short after suffering an arm injury. As CBS Sports reported, the Lions waived Kennedy in August with an injury settlement though he is now eligible to return to the team should they choose to re-sign him.

Lions Lose Veteran Receiver

The workout with Kennedy came after the Lions parted ways with Jones, who said he had to step away from the team for personal reasons. In a message posted on his Instagram page, Jones explained that it was difficult for him to leave, but he needed to tend to his family.

“I just want to say that I have so much love and respect for the Ford Family, the city of Detroit, my teammates and coaches,” Jones wrote. “To be brief, I am stepping away from the team to take care of personal family matters. Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar.”

The Lions have seen some changes in their receiving corps in recent weeks, including an earlier-than-expected return for second-year receiver Jameson Williams. He had originally been suspended for six games for violating the league’s rules against gambling, but the NFL shortened his suspension to four games as part of a larger overhaul on punishments for gambling.

Williams has made only a limited impact in his return, making four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown but struggling at times. Williams had no receptions on three targets in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, with two big drops late in the fourth quarter.

As Russell Brown of USA Today’s LionsWire noted, the uneven performances have raised questions about Williams and his long-term role in the Lions’ offense.

“Through three games this season, there has been flashes from Williams,” Brown wrote. “He’s shown that his speed and deep threat ability are there. The consistency is lacking and it looks like the rapport with Jared Goff just isn’t the same as Goff has with other receivers on the team. Maybe that will come with more time, but like I said, we’ve been patient. We will remain patient, but the question for Jameson Williams and the Lions is simple. How much longer?”