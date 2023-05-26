Lions Named Top Landing Spot for 5x Pro-Bowl WR After Release

After months of trade rumors, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has hit the open market and one insider believes the Detroit Lions could be one of his top suitors.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on May 26 that they parted ways with the five-time Pro Bowler, ending the speculation that had been growing about his future with the team and potential trade. Though a number of teams have already been named as likely landing spots, SI.com’s Matt Verderame believes the Lions could be one of those in the lead.

Insider Explains Why Lions Are a Good Fit

Verderame noted that the Lions enter the season in an unfamiliar place — division favorites. The departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers has led to a wide-open NFC North, with the Lions entering the season as the favorite to win their first title in the last 30 years.

With Detroit also facing a suspension for promising young wide receiver Jameson Williams for violating the league’s gambling policy, Verderame believes the team could be a good landing spot for Hopkins.

“All this opens the door for Hopkins, who would make an ideal running mate for Amon-Ra St. Brown,” he wrote. “Once Williams returns, the Lions would then have a speedy, dynamic trio on the fast, indoor surface of Ford Field. Finally, Detroit has the cap space, sitting at $23.7 million.”

But Verderame added that Hopkins has expressed a desire to play for a contending team, which may or may not rule out the Lions. Though there are high expectations around the team, the Lions have still not made a playoff appearance since 2016 and have a quarterback with a spotty record.

Breaking: DeAndre Hopkins has been released by the Cardinals, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/LyI3YlKAzK — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2023

“The other question is quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was excellent last year, throwing for 29 touchdowns,” Verderame wrote. “However, he struggled the two years before with the Rams and Lions, respectively, combining for 39 touchdown passes against 21 interceptions. Hopkins could be looking for a more certain upgrade under center.”

Other Suitors for DeAndre Hopkins

Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo noted that there are other teams expected to make a run at Hopkins, who is still seen as one of the league’s top receivers. One NFC executive told Lombardo that though there are some injury concerns surrounding Hopkins, he still has the skills to garner significant interest.

“That dude is still legit,” the insider told Lombardo. “He’s going to be a hot item now that he’s available. Just phenomenal hands, damn good size, and lots of experience. He just needs to prove he can stay healthy, to make signing him worth it.”

Though Hopkins missed the first six games of last season after being suspended for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, he still managed to make 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

One insider speculated that Hopkins could end up with either of the two rising AFC East contenders.

“I wouldn’t rule out the New England Patriots,” a league source told Heavy. “They aren’t out of the question. But, he would be an ideal fit with either of the New York teams.”