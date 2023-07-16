The Detroit Lions made a big upgrade to their tight end room when they drafted Sam LaPorta, and one insider believes his addition could leave another offensive position group feeling the pinch when it comes time for final roster cutdowns.
Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire wrote that LaPorta is likely to see the majority of snaps at tight end, with second-year James Mitchell also carving out a key position due to his blocking ability. That leaves the team facing a potential decision on whether to keep holdovers Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.
If the Lions decide to keep both, he wrote, it could mean making an extra cut from the backfield.
Lions Could Cut Player in Rare Position
Risdon wrote that it is conceivable that the Lions choose to keep both Wright and Zylstra, as both have proven to bring something unique to the team. Wright is seen as a “jack-of-all-trades” type, Risdon noted, while Zylstra has been a top target in the red zone through the team’s minicamp.
Should the Lions go into the season with four tight ends on the roster, Risdon predicted that they could consider parting ways with fullback Jason Cabinda.
“The decision might not come down to skill as much as the Lions’ preference to have a more versatile option in Wright or a more specialized, higher-end receiving option in Zylstra,” he wrote. “Or they could keep them both and cut back at another position, be it a fifth LB or phasing out Jason Cabinda’s FB role.”
While Risdon wrote that he doesn’t expect the “Cabinda contingency to happen,” he noted that the Lions would likely consider it. Fullback has become something of a dying position in the NFL, with the greater emphasis on the passing game phasing most of them out and a majority of teams no longer carrying one on their roster.
Others Predict Roster Challenge for Lions Fullback
Risdon is not alone in foreseeing a roster battle for Cabinda. Lions Wire’s Max Gerber implied also wrote that the fullback could be “the odd man out” in Detroit as the team has the option to use tight ends as primary blockers.
“Detroit has several tight ends who could play the role that Cabinda does on offense, and likely do a better job of it,” Gerber wrote. “Given the nature of the position, the player would need to be an efficient blocker in the run and pass games while also being able to run routes and carry the ball.
Cabinda brought added value in the past by playing on special teams units, but his usage in this phase dropped off last season. After lining up for 68% of the team’s special teams snaps in 2021, Cabinda saw his snaps drop to 43% last year.
But Cabinda could see a potential boost thanks to some other big upgrades to the running game. The team used a first-round pick on Alabama back Jahmyr Gibbs and landed veteran David Montgomery in free agency, and Cabinda could play an important role in creating blocking lanes as a fullback.