The Detroit Lions made a big upgrade to their tight end room when they drafted Sam LaPorta, and one insider believes his addition could leave another offensive position group feeling the pinch when it comes time for final roster cutdowns.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire wrote that LaPorta is likely to see the majority of snaps at tight end, with second-year James Mitchell also carving out a key position due to his blocking ability. That leaves the team facing a potential decision on whether to keep holdovers Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.

If the Lions decide to keep both, he wrote, it could mean making an extra cut from the backfield.

Lions Could Cut Player in Rare Position

Risdon wrote that it is conceivable that the Lions choose to keep both Wright and Zylstra, as both have proven to bring something unique to the team. Wright is seen as a “jack-of-all-trades” type, Risdon noted, while Zylstra has been a top target in the red zone through the team’s minicamp.

Should the Lions go into the season with four tight ends on the roster, Risdon predicted that they could consider parting ways with fullback Jason Cabinda.