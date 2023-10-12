Lions Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends Veteran Broncos Safety to Detroit

The Detroit Lions made two big moves in the offseason to overhaul their struggling defense, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

With both Gardner-Johnson and Moseley now out with season-ending injuries, it could be time for the Lions to turn to the trade market to bring in more veteran help. SB Nation’s Chris Perfett believes the the rapid rebuild the Denver Broncos are starting could provide an opening for the Lions to bring in some help, with veteran safety Kareem Jackson as a potential target.

Denver Willing to Part With Players

As Perfett noted, the Broncos have shown a willingness to shed some of their defensive pieces in exchange for draft picks that will aid in their rebuild. While there are some limitations — with Perfett noting that Patrick Surtain II is likely off the table — the Lions could find help in a trade with the Broncos.

“But we don’t need to focus on just Surtain,” Perfett wrote. “If the concern is depth, there’s several players the Lions could have. What about the undrafted Ja’Quan McMillian, who has punched above his weight as a slot corner, or the struggling Damarri Mathis, looking for a turnaround in a fresh environment? For safety help, veteran Kareem Jackson could be had. None of them will require high draft picks. These are depth trades, and none should command large ransoms.”

The 35-year-old Jackson plays an important role with the Broncos, starting all five games so far this season and making two interceptions and 32 total tackles.

The Broncos have already traded Randy Gregory, and now have plans to trade pass rusher Frank Clark.

“Denver defensive end Frank Clark had already been ruled out for tonight’s game, and it appears he has played his last game for the Broncos,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith reported.

“Clark has agreed to restructure his contract and give up $1.686 million in guaranteed salary to make it easier for the Broncos to move on from him, so he clearly wants out, and the Broncos want to move on from him.”

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Broncos are parting ways with DE/LB Frank Clark, per @FieldYates The team will trade him or release him. According to @MikeGarafolo he agreed to take a pay-cut from his 3.5M salary. pic.twitter.com/NSnT1a4TIu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 12, 2023

Lions Hit Hard by Injuries

The Lions had already lost Gardner-Johnson to a torn pectoral muscle when Moseley went down just two snaps into his season debut in Week 5. The former San Francisco 49ers had already suffered a torn ACL last season, and the Lions confirmed that he has now torn the ACL on his opposite leg.

As The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted, the Lions started cornerback Jerry Jacobs in place of Moseley to start the season, but they could be looking for more depth now that Moseley is out for the season.

“Jacobs has been up and down in coverage this season, but his three interceptions — all in the last two games — are tied for the league lead through five weeks,” Pouncy wrote. “He seems to be getting more and more comfortable as the season progresses and should remain a starter from here on out barring a trade. The Lions should be monitoring the cornerback market for depth. Behind Cameron Sutton and Jacobs, the room is a bit thin.”