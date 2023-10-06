Lions Rumors: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Pro Bowl DE to Detroit

Raiders Face Big Decisions Vasquez noted that Crosby’s availability would depend entirely on the Raiders and what direction they choose to send the franchise. If they do decide to start a rebuild, the Raiders would then have to determine whether Crosby stays as a foundational piece — which could be likely given the four-year contract extension he signed in March 2022. The Raiders would also owe $20.5 million in dead cap if they traded Crosby, which could make it an expensive deal. So while any trade would likely wait until next season, Vasquez speculated that the Lions could land him now if they are willing to make a generous offer. Vazquez proposed the following trade to send Crosby to Detroit: Lions receive: Maxx Crosby and a 2024 6th round pick

Maxx Crosby and a 2024 6th round pick Raiders receive: James Houston, 2024 1st round pick, 2024 third round pick from the Vikings and the 2025 4th round pick from the Eagles.

“This is not going to be cheap for the Lions,” Vasquez wrote. “I don’t know if it’ll take four picks, but a first-round pick will definitely be going out the door for this. I’m not sure the Lions would get something as good as a second-round pick back either.”

Lions Edge Rusher in Breakout Season

While a trade for Crosby would bolster their front line, the Lions already have a budding star in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The second-year player already has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble to go along with 12 total tackles this season, and has flashed his versatility by lining up to rush from the inside at times.

Hutchinson said that the Lions defensive coordinator helped sell him on the move to the inside.

“John Fox came up to me in camp and was telling me when Michael Strahan broke the sack record that like half of his sacks were on the interior,” Hutchinson said, via Audacy.com. “He was saying every edge guy, none of them want to rush inside, but it can be a lot easier, just depending on how things go, to get production,” Hutchinson said. “After I heard that, I kinda just committed to it and was like, ‘Alright, screw it, dude. I’m gonna just listen to the old man and do it.'”

Hutchinson, who still comes off the edge the majority of the time, said he has grown to like the change.

“I like moving around, because I can rush inside,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of confidence with it this year compared to last year, and now it’s something that I want to do. If there is a not-so-great guard, I want to be the guy to line up on him and attack him and attack the weakness of the O-line.”