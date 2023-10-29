Trade Proposal Lands Lions 2x Pro Bowl Defensive End

The Detroit Lions have a budding star in pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and one insider believes they could add another one at this week’s trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that the Lions would look to bolster their pass rush at the October 31 deadline, and suggested that Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns could be the most logical target. Pouncy noted that the winless Panthers are likely willing to sell off assets at the deadline, meaning the price could be right for the Lions to make a strategic addition to their defense.

Different Year, New Trade Strategy for Lions

Pouncy noted that the Lions have been sellers in recent years, flipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings for draft picks last year. The Lions were 1-6 at the time and falling out of the playoff picture at the time of the trade, but this year they stand atop the NFC North with a good chance to host their first playoff game in two decades.

“This year is different, though. The Lions look like one of the better teams in the NFC,” Pouncy wrote. “They have weaknesses that need to be addressed and could fill them with a move or two this deadline. [General manager Brad] Holmes will certainly still keep an eye on the future, but the current team is built to compete. The Lions should be buyers. That’s an easy one.”

When asked if GM Brad Holmes has brought anything intriguing to him prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, #Lions HC Dan Campbell responded with a long pause… …followed by a "maybe"… …followed by a big smirk 😂 pic.twitter.com/pdMmmR2zAd — Matt Broder (@mattbro21) October 28, 2023

While the Lions could try another in-division trade with the Vikings and target Danielle Hunter, Pouncy predicted that Burns could be a more attainable target.

“Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler who’s only 25 years old, has four sacks in six games and would be a great fit opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” Pouncy wrote. “The Rams reportedly offered two first-round picks and a third for him a year ago, but the Panthers declined. He’s not likely to cost that much this time around — perhaps a first and a sweetener — should the Panthers deal him.”

Burns has been an effective pass rusher, making the Pro Bowl twice while averaging 9.5 sacks per season through his first four years in Carolina.

The Panthers are looking to recoup some of the draft picks they parted with to land quarterback Bryce Young, and Burns is on an expiring contract that could make him one of the most likely to move.

Trade Could Get Tricky

If the Lions do have their sights on Burns, it could be difficult given his expected contract demands. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted, Burns is in the final year of his rookie contract on an option year that pays out $16 million in 2023.

That, Florio wrote, could get very costly for whatever team signs Burns next.

“The problem, as it relates to a potential trade, is his financial demand for a new deal. This buzz is some circles is that it’s upward of $30 million per year,” Florio wrote.