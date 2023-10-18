Trade Proposal Sends $63M Giants DL to Lions at Deadline

The Detroit Lions have lived up to their expectations so far this season, winning five of their first six games to take control of an otherwise shaky NFC North division and set themselves atop the conference.

But a series of injuries have tested the team’s suddenly improved defense and could prompt the Lions to look for more firepower at the upcoming trade deadline. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports pegged the Lions as one of the most likely teams to make a move, suggesting they could target New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Trade Proposal Would Bolster Front Line

Benjamin suggested that the Lions could land Williams for a 2024 third-round pick, a relatively high price for what could be a rental player in the final year of his $63 million contract. But with the Lions harboring Super Bowl aspirations, landing Williams could create one of the league’s top defensive lines, Benjamin wrote.

“Detroit’s defense is on the rise, and with a legit playoff push in sight thanks to a 5-1 start, Williams could be a bonus addition next to Aidan Hutchinson, giving them a more fearsome front,” Benjamin wrote. “New York’s own ‘D’ is staying relatively competitive, but at 1-5, the G-Men should be selling, and their former prized trade acquisition is on an expensive, expiring contract.”

Bolstering their front four could help the Lions take pressure off their injury-struck secondary. The team lost both of its major offseason additions, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson going down with a pectoral injury and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffering a torn ACL just two snaps into his season debut.

Williams has just seven total tackles this season with 0.5 sacks. The veteran defensive lineman is coming off a 2022 season in which he had 45 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 33 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

Leonard Williams Wants to Stay in New York

While the two sides have not been able to work out an extension, Williams had previously expressed a desire to stay in New York. During the offseason he noted that he had good relationships within the organization and liked his coaches, saying he wanted some stability with the franchise.

“There hasn’t been many talks about it this offseason (about my contract). I’m obviously open to staying here,” Williams said in June, via CBS Sports. “I think I have a good camaraderie with my teammates. I would love to keep playing with Dex (Dexter Lawrence). I would love to keep playing with these coaches that I’ve gotten to know.

“I’m also not one of those type of players that wants to bounce around team to team. I want to be able to be here. Been through the grind and the struggle of being with the Giants since I’ve been here, coming out on the good end, eventually getting a ring with them.”

But with the Giants off to a 1-5 start and in danger of falling out of the playoff race before the midway point of the season, they could be more likely to trade a valuable asset like Williams rather than ink him to a contract extension.