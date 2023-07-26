Lions Rookie Involved in Unusual Fight With Teammate at Training Camp

The first fight of the Detroit Lions training camp was one that spanned weight classes.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy reported that the Lions had their first scuffle on July 25, a few days after the team opened training camp. While fights are common at NFL training camps as players battle it out in the heat of summer with jobs often on the line, Pouncy noted that the combatants involved in Tuesday’s scuffle were an unlikely pair.

Lions Rookie Fighting Above His Weight Class

As Pouncy reported, the fight took place following a play on Tuesday as tempers flared between two players.

“If I gave you 10 chances to guess the two players involved, you’d go 0-for-10,” he wrote. “The culprits were UDFA cornerback Starling Thomas V and veteran reserve offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. It happened quickly, but it looked like Ifedi was out in space as lead blocker and Thomas was in his way. The two engaged after the play, shoving and wrestling to the ground before it was broken up by Glenn and Antwaan Randle El.”

Pouncy added that there is a considerable weight difference between Thomas and Ifedi.

“For those keeping track at home: Thomas weighs 194 pounds; Ifedi weighs 338 pounds,” Pouncy wrote.

Both Lions Players Fighting for Roster Position

Both Thomas and Ifedi entered training camp fighting for their place on the roster. Ifedi was a former first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and started 60 games at right guard and right tackle over his four seasons there. He played 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season before being released in May.

Ifedi is expected to compete for a backup role in Detroit, with DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman noting that Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow are expected to vie for the only open position on the line at right guard.

The Detroit Lions add to what was already a Top 5 Offensive Line in the NFL by bringing in veteran tackle Germain Ifedi. pic.twitter.com/mqI8JSwirS — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 23, 2023