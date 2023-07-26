Lions Rookie Involved in Unusual Fight With Teammate at Training Camp

The first fight of the Detroit Lions training camp was one that spanned weight classes.
The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy reported that the Lions had their first scuffle on July 25, a few days after the team opened training camp. While fights are common at NFL training camps as players battle it out in the heat of summer with jobs often on the line, Pouncy noted that the combatants involved in Tuesday’s scuffle were an unlikely pair.
Lions Rookie Fighting Above His Weight Class
As Pouncy reported, the fight took place following a play on Tuesday as tempers flared between two players.
“If I gave you 10 chances to guess the two players involved, you’d go 0-for-10,” he wrote. “The culprits were UDFA cornerback Starling Thomas V and veteran reserve offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. It happened quickly, but it looked like Ifedi was out in space as lead blocker and Thomas was in his way. The two engaged after the play, shoving and wrestling to the ground before it was broken up by Glenn and Antwaan Randle El.”
Pouncy added that there is a considerable weight difference between Thomas and Ifedi.
“For those keeping track at home: Thomas weighs 194 pounds; Ifedi weighs 338 pounds,” Pouncy wrote.
Both Lions Players Fighting for Roster Position
Both Thomas and Ifedi entered training camp fighting for their place on the roster. Ifedi was a former first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and started 60 games at right guard and right tackle over his four seasons there. He played 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season before being released in May.
Ifedi is expected to compete for a backup role in Detroit, with DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman noting that Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow are expected to vie for the only open position on the line at right guard.
“Vaitai had the job in 2021 and played well, allowing no sacks and committing just two penalties in 15 starts,” Twentyman wrote. “He missed all of last year after suffering a back injury the last week of the preseason. He contemplated retirement this offseason, but wanted to be part of something he thinks can be special in Detroit in 2023. He wants his starting job back.”
Though Thomas joined the team as an undrafted free agent, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted that he looked impressive through the team’s practices in the spring and could make a strong bid to make the final 53-man roster.
“The wild card here would be Thomas, who had a good spring and caught Dan Campbell’s attention,” Pouncy wrote, adding, “If he keeps this up, he could earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster — particularly if Moseley isn’t ready to start the season.”
Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire added that Thomas has strong attributes for a cornerback, which could help in finding a spot on the roster.
“The speed needs to lead any conversation about Thomas. The 5-10, 190-pound corner ran a 4.37 40-yard dash during the pre-draft workouts, but that was a slow time,” Risdon wrote. “He won the Alabama State high school track title in the 100-meter dash at 10.4 seconds. At UAB, he was clocked on GPS timing running over 24.1 MPH–which makes him the fastest player on the Lions.”