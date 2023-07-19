Lions Turn Heads With Trade for Disgruntled Jets Receiver

The Detroit Lions are adding depth to a wide receiving corps ahead of training camp, with reports that they are finalizing a trade for New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo reported on July 19 that the Lions were trading for the former 2020 second-round pick, who failed to gain traction with the Jets and had initially requested a trade prior to the start of the 2022 season. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets had planned to release Mims if they could not find a trade partner, but the Lions were willing to pull the trigger on a deal and ensure they landed the 25-year-old.

The move will help provide more depth in Detroit, where the Lions will be starting the season without second-year receiver Jameson Williams as he serves a six-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling.

Lions Bolster Wide Receiving Corps

The addition of Mims will provide more depth to a Lions team missing their potential No. 2 receiver for the first six weeks of the season. It is unclear what role Williams will see upon his return to the team after his suspension ends, with Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noting there are some concerns about Williams both physically and mentally.

“Obviously, the six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling rules puts a bit of a damper on expectations for Williams’ second year,” Reisman wrote. “The suspension will not only cost the team six games of Williams’ potential contributions, but it has also raised some questions about his maturity—some fair, some not so much.”

Reisman added that Williams looked “unrefined” through the team’s OTAs and minicamp, struggling to establish chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff. At one point during practice in June, Goff grew visibly frustrated with Williams when the receiver ran a route wrong.

Christian Booher of SI.com’s All Lions questioned whether the Lions have enough depth in their receiving corps behind standout slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The team found key contributions last season from veterans Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. and strong play from Kalif Raymond, but none stood out as a clear No. 2 option behind St. Brown and Williams missed the majority of the season while recovering from injury.

BREAKING NEWS: The Detroit Lions are trading for New York Jets WR Denzel Mims Adding depth to the WR room 🔥 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/osnHe6IpzP — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 20, 2023

‘There’s plenty of talent at the top of this position,” Booher wrote. “Yet, the margins will make a difference, so it’s pivotal for Detroit to find its second group of pass catchers as the season begins.”

Fresh Start for Denzel Mims

The move to Detroit could provide a much-needed change of scenery for Mims, who had officially requested a trade in August 2022. His agent, Ron Slavin, said at the time that Mims did not see an opportunity to succeed in New York.