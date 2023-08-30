Lions Urged to Sign Ex-Patriots QB After Surprise Release

“Zappe doesn’t have a great arm and he’s smallish. However, he’s got a quick release, throws very accurately to about 30 yards, and he’s good at finding the best option pre-snap — qualities he shares with Jared Goff,” Risdon wrote. “He’s a much better fit for the practice squad, as the Lions don’t really need a third active QB, but Zappe is better than guys some teams are carrying as their No. 2 QB.”

If the Lions were to make a run at Zappe, it may not be a long-term arrangement. As SI.com noted, the Lions chose to have Hooker start the 2023 season on the non-football injury list, eventually coming back to learn under the veterans Bridgewater and Goff.

“A Lions source familiar with the thought process on Hooker said that is not in the Lions’ plans to sit him the entire season and emphasized Hooker is expected to join the roster once healthy,” wrote Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already made it clear that Hooker was not in the plans for this season, saying the rookie would be going through a “redshirt year” as he continued through rehab and learned the ropes. Hooker could eventually challenge Goff for the starting job, but it would not be until 2024 at the earliest.

Bailey Zappe Expected to Return to New England

The Lions may need a strong offer if they intend to land Zappe, who cleared waivers and was expected to return to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Despite the expectations that Zappe would stay in New England, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston noted that he could still choose to sign elsewhere, which would leave the Patriots in a pickle.

“But if Zappe is claimed by another club — or if he wants a fresh start outside the organization that just acknowledged it was OK with losing him — Bill Belichick doesn’t have a bevy of obvious options to play as his No. 2,” Perry wrote.