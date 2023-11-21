Lions Urged to Sign $64M Edge Rusher After Career-Best Season

The Detroit Lions have a breakout star in Aidan Hutchinson, but one insider believes they should look to add an accomplished counterpart to round out their edge rush next season.

Bleacher Report broke down free agency needs for every team, suggesting that the Lions target Buffalo Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd in free agency. The veteran, who came to Buffalo after his $64 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams expired, is on pace for a career-best season and has been a driving force for the Bills as current and former teammate Von Miller continues to work back into shape.

Lions Could Add Veteran Defensive End

Despite jumping out to an 8-2 record and a lead in the NFC North, the Lions have struggled on defense at times and relied on Jared Goff and the high-powered offense to bail them out. Targeting Floyd could help the Lions shore up what Bleacher Report called one of their “biggest weaknesses” and could offset the loss of a pair of veterans.

“While Aidan Hutchinson has been fantastic this season and is blossoming into one of the better edge-defenders in the league, Detroit could use someone on the opposite side of him to put pressure on the quarterback,” the report noted. “That’s been one of their biggest weaknesses in 2023, and it could carry over into next year when Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris hit free agency.” The report added that Floyd could be the perfect fit for a Lions team looking to prove its worth as a Super Bowl contender.