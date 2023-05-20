Lions Urged to Reunite With $72M WR After ‘Disastrous’ Stint in NY

The Detroit Lions could do some more work to fill out their wide receiving corps this offseason, with an insider suggesting they work on a reunion with Kenny Golladay after his “disastrous” stint with the New York Giants.

Golladay showed plenty of promise during his four seasons with the Lions, topping 1,000 yards in two seasons there and making a league-leading 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golladay failed to reach that potential with the Giants, leading to his release in February.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote that the Lions could have a home for Golladay again next season and a chance at redemption.

Redemption Opportunity for Kenny Golladay

As Benjamin noted, the Lions could find a use for Golladay despite his poor seasons with the Giants. Despite signing a $72-million contract with the Giants, Golladay saw his production steadily drop in two seasons in New York and last year made just six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown.

But Benjamin noted that Golladay could have the chance to play a significant role with the short-handed Lions.

Kenny Golladay Listed as 'Logical' Potential Detroit Lions Signing

Should Lions bring back Kenny Golladay, if he is very affordable?https://t.co/Vhzk40DCVF — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 19, 2023

“Almost nothing went right for Golladay once he cashed in on his Detroit emergence back in 2021 free agency,” Benjamin wrote. “But the ex-Giant’s big frame would be welcome as more of a secondary option now that the Lions have their sights set on a playoff run, especially with Jameson Williams suspended to start the year.”

John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions noted that, despite the “disastrous” tenure with the Giants, Golladay could be good as a low-cost option for the Lions.

Other Receiving Options for Lions

There could be other options for the Lions to fill out their receiving corps, especially with Williams’ early absence. Benjamin previously suggested that they could look to land former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who could be the top option in Detroit if the Lions are able to land him in a trade.

“One of the most obvious trade candidates of the offseason, Hopkins remains an elite technician when healthy,” Benjamin wrote. “Marquise Brown is also in tow and eligible for an extension, and Hopkins, whose exit would save an instant $8.9M, still profiles as a borderline No. 1 for a contender.”

There could be other options already on the roster vying for bigger roles. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta turned heads at rookie minicamp and could emerge as a top pass-catching option next season. LaPorta said he has been hard at work this offseason studying the team playbook.

“Study, study, study,” LaPorta said, via the Detroit News. “Stay in the playbook. Ask questions. Don’t feel like you’re stupid for asking a question. Things might seem simple, but it just depends, I guess.”

Seventh-round rookie Antoine Green also said he wants the chance to expand on the role as a deep threat that he played while at the University of North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Green already showed off his skills at the NFL Combine, turning in a time of 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Green said he believes he can do more than just stretch defenses in the NFL, however.

“I want to be able to do it all,” Green told the team’s website. “That offense at UNC, I was a vertical threat for the offense mainly. I want to be able to show I can do everything else outside of just running for deep balls.”