Lions Urged to Sign $67M Ex-Vikings LB to Help Struggling Defense

The Detroit Lions‘ defense has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play through the first two of the year, and one outlet is suggesting the team find some veteran help in free agency.

The Lions lost edge rusher James Houston in their 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on September 17, just days after defensive lineman Josh Paschal was hurt in practice and placed on injured reserve. Houston suffered a broken ankle that is expected to keep him out for between six and eight weeks.

Beyond the spate of injuries, the Lions have struggled to establish a pass rush and hold opponents on defense, surrendering 28.5 points per game through the first two weeks of the season.

Bleacher Report believes that some help could be on the way for the Lions in the form of veteran linebacker Anthony Barr.

Veteran Help for the Lions

In a report suggesting one free-agent addition for every NFL team, Bleacher Report noted that the Lions could target the veteran Barr to fill out one of the defense’s younger position groups.

“While Alex Anzalone is an established veteran, the Lions are otherwise young at linebacker. Second-year pro Malcolm Rodriguez and rookie Jack Campbell took a significant amount of snaps in the first two weeks,” the report noted. “Both Rodriguez and Campbell struggled in the season opener as well, so Detroit would be wise to sign another vet for some help.” The Pro Bowl linebacker played the first eight seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Barr could be an affordable addition for the Lions — after he signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the Vikings in 2018, Barr took a $2 million deal to join the Cowboys. The Bleacher Report article added that Barr could bring a measure of stability to a defense that has struggled to hold opponents through the early portion of the season.