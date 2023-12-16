Lions Urged to Sign ‘Talented’ DT After Sudden Release

The Detroit Lions have been hit hard by an injury on their defensive line and lost some depth to a practice squad poaching this week, but one insider believes they could have an unexpected opportunity to add some of that depth back.

The Tennessee Titans are expected to release defensive tackle Teair Tart this week, SI.com’s John Maakaron reported. The 26-year-old had been with the Titans since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but had a falling out with the team.

“The talented defensive lineman has reportedly been unhappy about his contract situation,” Maakaron wrote. “The Titans have been likely unwilling to commit a long-term contract extension, due to being unsatisfied with his attitude recently and his effort level.”

Per @PaulKuharskyNFL, the #Titans and DT Teair Tart are parting ways after 4 seasons pic.twitter.com/VRba7yKV4q — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 15, 2023

After the Lions lost defensive lineman Alim McNeill to an injury, Maakaron wrote that Tart could be a logical target to add depth.