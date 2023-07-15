Lions Urged to Add Pro Bowl DE to Roster Before Season Starts

The Detroit Lions found a pair of potential pass-rush stars in last year’s NFL Draft, and one report suggests they add a veteran Pro Bowler to the mix to round out the position group.

The rookie pairing of Aiden Hutchinson and James Houston combined for 21.5 sacks last season, more than half of the team’s total for the season. While the Lions hope they continue to grow in the coming season, AtoZSports suggested that the team could add free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to provide more depth and take some of the pressure off the young duo.

Yannick Ngakoue ‘Makes Sense’ for Lions

As writer Mike Payton noted, the Lions could be a top fit for Ngakoue as they can provide the stability he is seeking for his career. The 28-year-old has played for five different teams over the course of the last four seasons, but still shows plenty of talent and is coming off a strong campaign with the Indianapolis Colts last season. Ngakoue made 28 total tackles with 9.5 sacks, the third-highest mark of his seven-year career.

“The pairing just makes too much sense,” Payton wrote. “The Lions are an up and coming team that has stability. Which is something Ngakoue is reportedly interested in. They also have a young running mate for him, so he’s not going to be asked to do all the work. I think the Lions should look into this.”

Free Agent DE @YannickNgakoue joins us this morning! He tells us who his favorite QB to sack is, and what he's doing in the offseason to stay NFL ready pic.twitter.com/SFKCsU4yn1 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 14, 2023

Many others have pegged the Lions as a logical destination for Ngakoue. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports noted wrote that the veteran could help fully unlock Hutchinson’s potential. He added that it could be a low-stakes signing for the Lions, and Ngakoue remains unsigned as teams prepare to start training camps in the coming weeks.

“Detroit has been busy upgrading every level of its defense this offseason, but they could still use a pure pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, especially as they eye a legit playoff push,” Benjamin wrote. “Ngakoue’s book has been written as a one-trick pony off the edge, but as a one-year flyer a la C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the big-play upside is there.”

Lions Expect Big Things From Aidan Hutchinson

As good as Hutchinson performed in his rookie season, the Lions believe he can be even better in year No. 2. Senior defensive assistant John Fox raved about Hutchinson to reporters in his first press conference after joining the team, noting the hard work he has put in to improve on his 9.5-sack rookie season.

“He’s a guy that works hard. You see a lot of strain in his game when you look at him on tape. I just met him a couple days ago for the first time as a Lion, but you see great potential,” Fox said to the media.

Fox added that Hutchinson still has room to grow.

“He had a very, very good rookie season. I think he’ll just be that much that much better for it, those experiences. He’ll just get better and better, but he’s an outstanding prospect, an outstanding player and look for a lot of improvement,” he said.