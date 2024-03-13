Lions Urged to Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Super Bowl Winning CB: Insider

The Detroit Lions have tended to their secondary through the start of free agency, keeping one high-profile cornerback and trading for another.

But one insider suggests that there could be an even bigger move coming. MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke noted that the Lions have shown interest in Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who is expected to hit the trade block.

As Meinke noted, Sneed is one of the top defensive backs remaining and has generated significant interest from potential trade partners.

“The top of the market has thinned out after Jaylon Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million deal to return to Chicago, while L’Jarius Sneed got the franchise tag in Kansas City,” Meinke wrote. “But Sneed has been given permission to seek a trade, and seven teams have reportedly inquired about him. Among them? Your Detroit Lions.”

Chiefs Cornerback Would Fill Important Need in Detroit

Meinke noted that cornerback is one of the biggest areas of need for the Lions, who are still in need of a No. 1 corner. The team did make some efforts to address the secondary, bringing Emmanuel Moseley back for a second season after he suffered a torn ACL just two snaps into his first game with the Lions after having rehabbed another torn ACL that he suffered the previous year.

The Lions also added depth in the secondary by trading for Tampa Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, but Meinke suggested that adding Sneed could

“The Lions need a true CB1 more than just about anything else, which would allow them to shift [Cam] Sutton to CB2 and flesh their depth out from there,” Meinke wrote. “Moseley signed another one-year deal this week and will be given an opportunity to show he’s still the same guy that played great football out in San Francisco, but more additions are coming too.”

The Lions could snag a cornerback with their first-round draft pick, but Meinke noted that Sneed could be the best fit. It would come at a high price, as the Chiefs are likely seeking a first-round pick in exchange for their No. 1 cornerback.

“Among the cornerbacks available, none fit Detroit better,” Meinke wrote. “Sneed broke up 14 passes and picked off two more last season, and allowed an NFL-best 4.8 yards per target. He’s a former slot who has turned into a true force on the perimeter, and would provide both the versatility and playmaking ability that Detroit needs in the back end. Just 27 years old, he’s in the middle of his prime too.”

Waiting on Decision From Chiefs

While the Lions are among the teams showing interest in Sneed, it’s not clear just how willing the Chiefs are to trade him. Reporter Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports noted that the Chiefs have yet to let potential trade partners know whether they actually plan on moving Sneed.